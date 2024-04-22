Tim Bradley upset at response to Ryan Garcia prediction fail

Ex-boxing world champion turned commentator Tim Bradley came out swinging following backlash to his prediction for Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney.

Bradley appeared in a YouTube video pre-fight to state a strong opinion on Garcia having little to no chance of defeating Haney in New York on Saturday night. The Manny Pacquiao conqueror even went as far as stating he’d be willing to walk away from his career as an analyst if Garcia won.

“Desert Storm,” told ProBoxTV: “If somehow Ryan Garcia pulls off the upset, oh my gosh, I might as well quit commentary and leave the game alone. I’m not going to lie because I really don’t see it happening.”

Upon Garcia dropping Haney three times and beating him up for half the fight, Bradley had to eat his words. The ESPN broadcaster faced a barrage of comments on social media. He also got a mention from Garcia in his post-fight press conference.

Finally, Bradley had to break his silence over the matter.

“Keep endorsing what you want,” Bradley said, addressing his detractors. A holy person who speaks so much about his savior and how he cares about children but then examples of the opposite is not someone I can take seriously. In the end, I’m glad boxing fans got what they paid for.

“Thank you all for acknowledging me and what I do day in and day out. Just like any other day, your opinion is as good as mine. If you don’t like it, it is on you. I’m not losing sleep, but all of you are. I’m a professional who has done what every fighter does to get into the ring.

“The fact that I speak with honesty while everyone chooses to be a yes man is not my problem,” he added.

Pointing to the words stated by a supporter on the issue, Bradley reposted: “He didn’t say that though. ‘I might as well’ doesn’t mean that he will.”

It wasn’t as though Bradley was showing favoritism to Haney. In 2022, The Top Rank star admitted he thinks the WBC super lightweight champion doesn’t like him.

However, there was a blow to Bradley in the comments section of his defense. Another account started a poll to see if fans wanted him to retire. Of over three thousand votes, 95% wanted Bradley to step away from commentary duties despite recently signing a new deal. Only five percent hoped he’d stay in the job.

The push against Bradley comes just weeks after the ex-unified titleholder said Tyson Fury’s cut ‘could be a set-up’ and days after he defended his controversial 2012 win over Pacquiao.

Bradley has long taken heat over celebrating the win over Pacquiao despite losing ten of the twelve rounds and two subsequent bouts with the Filipino superstar.

Read all articles and exclusive interviews by Phil Jay. Learn more about the author, experienced boxing writer, and World Boxing News Editor since 2010. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.