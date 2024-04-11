Top Rank signs Ukrainian featherweight Arnold Khegai

Ukrainian featherweight contender Arnold Khegai has signed a multi-fight promotional agreement with Top Rank.

Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs), who is ranked No. 1 by the WBO and No. 3 by the IBF, is expected to return in the summer.

“Arnold Khegai is one of the very best featherweights in the world, and he deserves an opportunity to prove himself at the championship level,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum.

Khegai said, “Signing with Top Rank is a huge milestone in my career, and I’m grateful to Bob Arum for this opportunity. I’m ready to fight for any of the belts at featherweight. I want to show the world who I am.”

“Arnold is an incredibly dedicated and talented fighter,” said Sam Katkovski, Khegai’s manager. “He will be the next world champion from Ukraine, following in the footsteps of Usyk and Lomachenko. Thank you to Top Rank for giving us the opportunity.”

Khegai, who was born to Korean parents in Lymanske, Ukraine, turned to combat sports as a teenager to support his family.

He was a two-time world champion in Thai boxing before an amateur boxing stint that saw him become a national champion.

He debuted in the paid ranks in 2015 as a junior featherweight, contesting his first 12 bouts in Russia. He suffered his first blemish during this run, fighting to a split draw against then-unbeaten Yerzhan Zalilov in April 2016.

Two years later, he made his U.S. debut by vanquishing Adam Lopez via eight-round unanimous decision. He tallied four more wins before a decision loss to eventual unified champion Stephen Fulton.

Khegai then moved up to featherweight, where he is 5-0 with 3 KOs, including a points triumph against former world title challenger Eduardo Baez.