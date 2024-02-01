Exclusive: Ali Izmailov talks Feb 20 return, Beterbiev vs Bivol

Light heavyweight Ali Izmailov speaks to World Boxing News exclusively ahead of his return to the ring on February 20.

The undefeated contender faces Britton Norwood on promoter Dmitriy Salita’s new ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ series live on DAZN.

As he prepares to go 12-0, Izmailov discussed his forthcoming challenge and aired his views on compatriots Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol fighting in Saudi Arabia.

The Russian star campaigns in the same division and could be a year or two away from facing the winner.

Beginning with his current form, which saw him beat previously undefeated Charles Foster [22-0] last June, Izmailov believes the win has pushed him forward.

Ali Izmailov interview with World Boxing News

“Foster was a good, undefeated, world-rated fighter. He was in shape and tried to win. The victory gave me a good opportunity to learn and move to the next level,” Izmailov exclusively told WBN before moving on to his opponent, Norwood.

“I plan to show the boxing world what I am all about. It will foreshadow the year ahead of what I plan to do in the division. I always prepare to the best of my ability and plan to put on a show for the boxing world. I am not going for a knockout, but I am confident it’s coming.”

Asked how it feels being part of a new boxing series on DAZN, he added: “It’s always good to be the first of something. I am grateful to be the first fighter in this series.

“My promoter, Salita, has a vision for boxing. I am amazed at what he is delivering for me.”

On how far away he believes he might be from the top names in the division, Izmailov replied: “As soon as they want to fight me. I want them all now!”

Asked for his thoughts on Beterbiev vs Bivol, currently slated for the summer in the Middle East, Izmailov concluded: “I think it’s a good fight.

“Both Beterbiev and Bivol are very skilled and powerful. I hope that fight gets made. The best have to fight the best. That’s how I was brought up.”

Big Time Boxing USA

Izmailov v s Norwood features on February 20’s edition of ‘Big Time Boxing USA’ on DAZN.

