Skip to content
Home » World Boxing News Awards: The Winners 2010 – 2024

World Boxing News Awards: The Winners 2010 – 2024

  • by
  • 7 min read
Naoya Inoue World Boxing News Fighter of the Year Award Trophy
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp

World Boxing News lists every winner since announcing the 2010 Awards would crown the inaugural Fighter of the Year. 

World Boxing News Awards 2023: The Winners

WBN Fighter of the Year: Naoya Inoue

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

WBN Fight of the Year: Rafael Espinoza vs Robeisy Ramirez

WBN Young Fighter of the Year [23 under]: Jesse Rodriguez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Gervonta Davis

Stoppage of 2023: Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.

Trainer of the Year: Shingo Inoue

Boxing Comeback of 2023: Anthony Joshua

World title prospect of 2024: Angel Lardizabal

Upset of 2023: Joseph Parker vs Deontay Wilder

Oleksandr Usyk World Boxing News Fighter of the Year 2022

World Boxing News Awards 2022

WBN Fighter of the Year: Oleksandr Usyk

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Claressa Shields

WBN Fight of the Year: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Jesse Rodriguez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Devin Haney

Stoppage of 2022: Leigh Wood vs Michael Conlan

Trainer of the Year: Derrick James

Boxing Comeback of 2022: Canelo Alvarez

World title prospect of 2023: Sebastian Fundora

Upset of 2022: Dmitry Bivol vs Canelo Alvarez

WBN Awards 2021

WBN Fighter of the Year: Canelo Alvarez

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Devin Haney

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: George Kambosos Jr.

Stoppage of 2021: Oscar Valdez [vs. Miguel Berchelt – FEB]

Trainer of the Year: Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2021: Nonito Donaire

Upset of 2021: Sandor Martin [vs. Mikey Garcia – OCT]

World title prospect of 2022: Jaron Ennis

WBN Fighter of the Decade 2020 Floyd Mayweather
@floydmayweather

WBN Awards 2020

World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade: Floyd Mayweather

WBN Fighter of the Year: Teofimo Lopez (29%)

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Jessica McCaskill

Editor’s Choice: Tyson Fury

WBN Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Teofimo Lopez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020: Alexander Povetkin (vs. Dillian Whyte – AUG)

Trainer of the Year: Teofimo Lopez Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2020: Errol Spence Jr.

World title prospect of 2021: Edgar Berlanga

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

Manny Pacquiao WBN Fighter of the Year 2019

WBN Awards 2019

WBN Fighter of the Year: Manny Pacquiao (86%)

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

Editor’s Choice: Canelo Alvarez

WBN Fight of the Year: Naoya Inoue vs. Nonito Donaire

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Errol Spence Jr.

Stoppage of 2019: Deontay Wilder (vs. Luis Ortiz II – November)

Trainer/s of the Year: Chepo and Eddy Reynoso

Boxing Comeback of 2019: Floyd Mayweather

World title prospect of 2020: Ryan Garcia

Upset of 2019: Andy Ruiz Jr. (vs. Anthony Joshua)

WBN Awards 2018

WBN Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury (40%)

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Cecilia Braekhus

Editor’s Choice: Oleksandr Usyk

WBN Fight of the Year: Canelo vs. Gennady Golovkin (September)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Oleksandr Gvozdyk

Stoppage of 2018: Naoya Inoue (vs. Payano)

Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko

Boxing Comeback of 2018: Tyson Fury

World title prospect of 2019: Ryan Garcia

GGG 2017 AWARD 1

WBN Awards 2017

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (48%)

Editor’s Choice: Gennady Golovkin

WBN Fight of the Year: Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Daigo Higa

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai

Stoppage of 2017: Deontay Wilder (vs. Bermane Stiverne II – November)

Trainer of the Year: Anatoly Lomachenko

Boxing Comeback of 2017: Floyd Mayweather

World title prospect of 2018: Nicola Adams

Vasyl Lomachenko Bob Arum WBN Award 2016

WBN Awards 2016

WBN Fighter of the Year: Vasyl Lomachenko (37%)

Editor’s Choice: Vasyl Lomachenko

WBN Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas vs. Orlando Salido (June)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for pound breakthrough: Vasyl Lomachenko

Stoppage of 2016: Vasyl Lomachenko (vs. Roman Martinez June 11)

Trainer of the Year: Arnulfo Obando (posthumously)

Boxing Comeback of 2016: Manny Pacquiao

World title prospect of 2017: Errol Spence Jr.

WBN Awards 2015

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (94%)

Editor’s Choice: Floyd Mayweather Jr

WBN Fight of the Year: Francisco Vargas vs. Takashi Miura: (November)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Kosei Tanaka

Pound for pound breakthrough: Roman Gonzalez

Stoppage of 2015: Canelo Alvarez (vs. James Kirkland – Texas, May 9)

Trainer of the Year: Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2015: Nonito Donaire

World title prospect of 2016: Oleksandr Usyk

WBN Awards 2014

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (73%)

Editor’s Choice: Gennady Golovkin

WBN Fight of the Year: Lucas Matthysse vs. John Molina (April)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Naoya Inoue (super-flyweight)

Pound for pound breakthrough: Sergey Kovalev

Stoppage of 2014: Wladimir Klitschko vs. Kubrat Pulev

Trainer of the Year: Freddie Roach

Boxing Comeback of 2014: Lucas Matthysse

World title prospect of 2015: Keith Thurman

Gennady Golovkin WBN Award 2013

WBN Awards 2013

WBN Fighter of the Year: Gennady Golovkin (74%)

Editor’s Choice: Floyd Mayweather Jr.

WBN Fight of the Year: Bradley vs. Provodnikov (March)

WBN Young Fighter of the Year (23 under): Tomoki Kameda (bantamweight)

Pound for pound breakthrough: Guillermo Rigondeaux (super-bantamweight)

Stoppage of 2013: Jhonny Gonzalez vs. Abner Mares

Trainer of the Year: Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Boxing Comeback of 2013: Bernard Hopkins

World title prospect of 2014: Vasyl Lomachenko

WBA Awards 2012

WBN Fighter of the Year: Carl Froch (21%)

Editor’s Choice (Fighter of the Year): Juan Manuel Marquez

Young Fighter of the Year: Adrien Broner

P4P Breakthrough: Danny Garcia

Fight of the Year: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao 4

Stoppage of 2012: Juan Manuel Marquez vs. Manny Pacquiao 4

Trainer of the Year: Nacho Beristain

Boxing Comeback of 2012: Daniel Jacobs

World title prospect of 2013: Julio Ceja

WBN Awards 2011

WBN Fighter of the Year: Andre Ward (51%)

Fight of the Year: Delvin Rodriguez vs. Pawel Wolak I (July 15, Roseland Ballroom, New York, USA)

Knockout of 2011: Nonito Donaire vs. Montiel (February 19, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA)

Young Fighter of the Year: Adrien Broner

Trainer of the Year: Virgil Hunter

Boxing Comeback of 2011: Erik Morales

Championship prospect of 2012: Gilberto Ramirez Sanchez

Amir Khan WBN Award 2010 Fighter of the Year

WBN Awards 2010

World Boxing News Fighter of the Year: Amir Khan (33%)

Fight of the Year: Amir Khan vs. Marcos Maidana

Knockout of 2010: Sergio Martinez vs. Paul Williams

World Boxing News Young Boxer of the Year: Saul Alvarez

Trainer of the Year: Freddie Roach

Boxing Comeback of 2010: Cornelius “K9” Bundrage

Championship title prospect of 2011: Saul Alvarez

World Boxing News Fighter of the Decade: Manny Pacquiao

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Twitter.

Tags: