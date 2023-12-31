Terence Crawford erupts at Naoya Inoue Fighter of the Year talk

Terence Crawford hasn’t taken kindly to being overlooked in favor of Naoya Inoue as the 2023 Fighter of the Year.

“Bud” stated his case twenty-four hours after Inoue had become a two-time undisputed champion on Boxing Day.

Crawford had achieved that feat six years apart when defeating Errol Spence Jr. in July. Inoue did it in twelve months.

The consensus is that Inoue will be named WBN Fighter of the Year, having already taken the Pound for Pound top stop. Crawford is unhappy after undoubtedly putting in the performance of the year against Spence.

Terence Crawford claims he’s Fighter of the Year 2023

“I’m the only fighter to beat a top-five pound-for-pound fighter this year. The way I beat him was unmatched,” stated Crawford.

He added: “2023 Fighter Of The Year Is Me. Some might say I only fought one time, but that one fight was bigger than any of the others.”

That’s definitely true. However, winning just one fight in a calendar year against a rival who defeated two champions holding at least two belts can undoubtedly be argued against.

In a further dig against his detractors, Crawford believes those in the sport and the fans are trying to tear him down by any means.

“I’m so cold they created an imaginary street for me. They tried to blackball, railroad me, and age me, but I still came out on top. It’s all God’s plan. One day, all you haters will see that.”

Pound for Pound best

Crawford argued on his position as the sport’s figurehead: “When I say I’m P4P best fighter in the world, this is what I mean.

“You could put me in any weight category if I were that size, and I would still dominate. You definitely can’t say the same for everyone else. Some don’t have the style for smaller fighters or more bigger fighters; I do.

“How many of all your favorite fighters had a close fight or a fight they didn’t dominate or lose? There’s not one fighter I’ve fought professionally that can say I didn’t dominate them.

“I never liked to talk because I did my talking in the ring. But I’m really him. You better ask somebody.”

On the tag of being a two-time four-belt champion, Crawford concluded: “I started this Undisputed sh*t. Nobody was screaming they wanted to be undisputed until me.

“I’m a trendsetter. Like it or not, all your favorite fighters want to be like me. That’s not the only thing either.”

World Boxing News will announce the Fighter of the Year 2023 on January 2, 2024.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.