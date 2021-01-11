WBN AWARDS 2020: Teofimo Lopez wins Pound for Pound Breakthrough

Lightweight king Teofimo Lopez has been named World Boxing News Pound for Pound Breakthrough after leaping into the top five in 2020.

Over the past twelve months alone, Lopez jumped from outside the Top 50 to a place among the sport’s elite.

His victory over Vasyl Lomachenko, taking place in Las Vegas without a crowd due to the pandemic, was one of the year’s highlights.

Lopez is currently leading the way to vote for WBN Fighter of the Year 2020 after a standout triumph over a former world number one.

‘The Takeover’ has proved to be just that, winning the undisputed crown at 135 pounds and pushing Errol Spence, Tyson Fury, and Naoya Inoue to challenge boxing’s top star, Canelo Alvarez.

Lomachenko shockingly criticized the judges in the wake of his loss. Something Lopez swiftly cut down.

Promoter Lou DiBella, a keen champion of Lopez, then added his views.

“This interview is disturbing. Loma didn’t win. The fight shouldn’t have been a draw. Baseless allegations of bribery don’t fly.

“Losing without sportsmanship blows. But whining like a little crybaby sounds like s*** in any language,” added DiBella.

Whatever the case may be, Lopez is flying high in the sport and riding the crest of a wave. He already has a new challenge on the horizon.

Undefeated Australian George Kambosos Jr. is set to contest the belts in 2021. Kambosos was named the stipulated mandatory by the IBF.

WBN POUND FOR POUND TOP 10

1 Canelo Alvarez

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

2 Errol Spence

WELTERWEIGHT

3 Tyson Fury

HEAVYWEIGHT

4 Teofimo Lopez

LIGHTWEIGHT

5 Naoya Inoue

BANTAMWEIGHT

6 Terence Crawford

WELTERWEIGHT

7 Manny Pacquiao

WELTERWEIGHT

8 Oleksandr Usyk

HEAVYWEIGHT

9 Kazuto Ioka

SUPER-FLYWEIGHT

10 Gennadiy Golovkin

MIDDLEWEIGHT







WBN AWARDS 2020 SO FAR:

WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE

Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury

Women’s Fighter of the Year:

Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk

Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez

Stoppage of 2020:

Trainer/s of the Year:

Boxing Comeback of 2020:

World title prospect of 2021:

Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

