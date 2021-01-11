WBN AWARDS 2020: Teofimo Lopez wins Pound for Pound Breakthrough

Lightweight king Teofimo Lopez has been named World Boxing News Pound for Pound Breakthrough after leaping into the top five in 2020.
Over the past twelve months alone, Lopez jumped from outside the Top 50 to a place among the sport’s elite.
His victory over Vasyl Lomachenko, taking place in Las Vegas without a crowd due to the pandemic, was one of the year’s highlights.
Lopez is currently leading the way to vote for WBN Fighter of the Year 2020 after a standout triumph over a former world number one.
‘The Takeover’ has proved to be just that, winning the undisputed crown at 135 pounds and pushing Errol Spence, Tyson Fury, and Naoya Inoue to challenge boxing’s top star, Canelo Alvarez.
Lomachenko shockingly criticized the judges in the wake of his loss. Something Lopez swiftly cut down.
Promoter Lou DiBella, a keen champion of Lopez, then added his views.
“This interview is disturbing. Loma didn’t win. The fight shouldn’t have been a draw. Baseless allegations of bribery don’t fly.
“Losing without sportsmanship blows. But whining like a little crybaby sounds like s*** in any language,” added DiBella.
Whatever the case may be, Lopez is flying high in the sport and riding the crest of a wave. He already has a new challenge on the horizon.
Undefeated Australian George Kambosos Jr. is set to contest the belts in 2021. Kambosos was named the stipulated mandatory by the IBF.
1 Canelo Alvarez
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
2 Errol Spence
WELTERWEIGHT
3 Tyson Fury
HEAVYWEIGHT
4 Teofimo Lopez
LIGHTWEIGHT
5 Naoya Inoue
BANTAMWEIGHT
6 Terence Crawford
WELTERWEIGHT
7 Manny Pacquiao
WELTERWEIGHT
8 Oleksandr Usyk
HEAVYWEIGHT
9 Kazuto Ioka
SUPER-FLYWEIGHT
10 Gennadiy Golovkin
MIDDLEWEIGHT
WBN Fighter of the Year: VOTE HERE
Editor’s Choice Fighter of the Year: Tyson Fury
Women’s Fighter of the Year:
Fight of the Year: Jose Zepeda vs. Ivan Baranchyk
Young Fighter of the Year (23 Under):
Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Teofimo Lopez
Stoppage of 2020:
Trainer/s of the Year:
Boxing Comeback of 2020:
World title prospect of 2021:
Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill
