WBN Awards 2023: Naoya Inoue wins WBN Fighter of the Year

World Boxing News can confirm that Naoya Inoue is this year’s recipient of the WBN Fighter of the Year Award.

The Japanese superstar, the current pound-for-pound number one, takes the 2023 trophy following an exceptional twelve months.

WBN Fighter of the Year 2023

Inoue defeated Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales in the calendar year. Both were unified champions before Inoue dethroned the pair.

Adding the undisputed super bantamweight title to his bantamweight feat in twelve months meant there was no other choice in the matter.

Terence Crawford defeated Errol Spence Jr. in tremendous fashion and was a close second. ‘Bud’ must be content with the Knockout of 2023 nod, which doubles as the Performance of the Year.

Women’s Fighter of the Year is Amanda Serrano for the second time in three years.

The Fight of the Year goes to Rafael Espinoza’s victory over Robeisy Ramirez. Espinoza took the WBO belt from Ramirez in a barnstorming battle.

Young Fighter of the Year

Jesse Rodriguez keeps the WBN Young Fighter of the Year Award for the second year.

Pound for Pound Breakthrough sees Gervonta Davis earn a spot on the 2023 honor roll. Davis was hovering around the top ten for years until he defeated Ryan Garcia.

That triumph in April was enough to see Davis finally crack the top ten.

Trainer of the Year is awarded to the father of the Fighter of the Year as Naoya’s dad, Shingo Inoue, claims the spoils.

The comeback of 2023 is Anthony Joshua. The British former heavyweight champion scored three wins in 2023 after losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk.

Angel Lardizabal takes the World Title Prospect of 2024 nod. The Mexican is on a sure path to flyweight glory this year. He’s also tipped to reign in multiple weight classes.

Finally, the Upset of 2023 honor goes to Joseph Parker. The New Zealander completely dominated Deontay Wilder in December 2023 to fend off other challengers.

World Boxing News Awards 2023

WBN Fighter of the Year: Naoya Inoue

Women’s Fighter of the Year: Amanda Serrano

WBN Fight of the Year: Rafael Espinoza vs Robeisy Ramirez

WBN Young Fighter of the Year [23 under]: Jesse Rodriguez

Pound for Pound Breakthrough: Gervonta Davis

Stoppage of 2023: Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr.

Trainer of the Year: Shingo Inoue

Boxing Comeback of 2023: Anthony Joshua

World title prospect of 2024: Angel Lardizabal

Upset of 2023: Joseph Parker vs Deontay Wilder

