Eddie Hearn signs rising British flyweight Hamza Uddin

Hamza Uddin is the latest bright British boxing prospect to sign with Matchroom – and the rising Flyweight sensation already has his sights set on becoming a future World Champion.

The former Team GB fighter is an eight-time National champion, with seven International golds and three GB titles to his C.V following a decorated amateur career.

The 20-year-old, who is trained by Raj Uddin and managed by Sam Jones, is also the youngest-ever two-time senior elite champion and an undefeated senior. Having conquered the amateur scene, Uddin’s signature to turn professional has been highly sought after.

And having put pen to paper to make his debut in 2024 – live worldwide on DAZN – a confident and charismatic Uddin has immediately set himself the target of being a “legend” of the sport.

“I’m excited to use all of the experience I have gained to win more titles as a professional,” said ’Thriller’. “Matchroom are the biggest boxing promoters in the world. For my dreams and aspirations, only Matchroom could cut it for me. Nobody else. Matchroom are the best in the world.

“I’m from a little place called Walsall but I have won eight National titles, three GB titles and seven International golds. I’ve been a part of the Team GB set-up and I’ve got a lot of accolades to take with me into the pro game.

“My background is from Bangladesh. I believe I will be the first professional fighter from a Bangladesh origin, or certainly the first one of note. So I want to become the first British-Bangladeshi World Champion, something that has never been done before or not even been heard of. That’s a special piece of history that I want to create it in the near future.

“My ultimate dream is to become a World Champion – but I want to become a unified, an undisputed and a multi-weight world champion. I want to be a legend in this sport, not just another boxer.”

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn revealed he is thrilled to add Uddin to his world class stable of fighters – and hopes to introduce him on the big stage early in 2024.

Hearn said: “Hamza Uddin is some talent. Look at his amateur pedigree, it speaks for itself. He has a massive following in the Midlands and is all-action style will see him fast become a fans’ favourite when we unleash him in the professional arena. I’m delighted to have signed yet another thrilling prospect to our impressive ranks at Matchroom and we expect big things from Hamza in the future.”