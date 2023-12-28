WBN Fighter of the Year 2023 nominees announced

World Boxing News can reveal the shortlisted WBN Fighter of the Year 2023 nominees. The victor will follow last year’s winner Oleksandr Usyk.

It’s been a stellar year for the sport as several huge fights made it over the line, not in line with recent tradition.

WBN Fighter of the Year

From Gervonta Davis facing Ryan Garcia in April and Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence over the summer, the year ended with a bang in Saudi Arabia and Japan.

Fans enjoyed a feast of heavyweight action on the Day of Reckoning. Meanwhile, Naoya Inoue and Devin Haney have strongly stated their cases.

With two wins, Canelo Alvarez has to be a consideration – as always in a year without defeat. There are also special mentions for Teofimo Lopez and Gervonta Davis, who both enjoyed one solid triumph.

However, there are clear standouts.

Crawford definitely enjoyed the performance of the year against Spence. But there’s the argument about whether one fantastic victory in a calendar year is enough against two exceptional W’s.

That’s where Inoue probably has the upper hand. Inoue defeated Stephen Fulton and Marlon Tapales, both of whom held unified titles at the time.

The Japanese superstar dethroned both to become undisputed in two weight classes one year apart.

According to CompuBox, it was once again Inoue’s superior power that was the difference.

Inoue built up a 24-5 power punches landed advantage over the first three rounds. Tapales came alive in the fourth round, where he threw 53 punches, his fight high.

Unfortunately for him, Inoue knocked him down at the end of the round. Despite the knockdown, Tapales’ resurgence continued.

His timely counterpunching limited Inoue to single digits in landed punches in rounds seven and eight after Inoue had strung together five consecutive rounds of double-digit lands.

Tapales’ success created more openings for Inoue, who landed 23% of his jabs and 43% of his power punches, compared to 10% and 20% for Tapales.

Thirty-three percent of Inoue’s landed power punches were body punches. The end for Tapales came at 1:02 of the tenth round when Inoue knocked him down and out.

Three wins against champions for Inoue since December 2022, all via knockout.

WBN Fighter of the Year 2023 nominees

Canelo Alvarez: Beat John Ryder and Jermell Charlo in 2023.

Gervonta Davis: Defeated Ryan Garcia in a Pay-per-view smash.

Naoya Inoue: Dethroned two unified champions to become undisputed in two weight classes.

Terence Crawford: Dominated a top pound-for-pound star in Errol Spence Jr. to become undisputed at welterweight.

Devin Haney: Beat Vasiliy Lomachenko and Regis Prograis in another superb twelve-month tenure.

