Floyd Mayweather’s riot rematch off Super Bowl week agenda

Floyd Mayweather will not be facing John Gotti III in a rematch on Super Bowl week despite previously making an official announcement.

Ten weeks ago, Mayweather said: “Kicking off Super Bowl Weekend with Unfinished Business. See you in Las Vegas. More details Soon!”

No further ‘details’ have been offered in the two months since then. No tickets are on sale, and no date is scheduled for the second fight with Gotti.

World Boxing News was stunned to hear Mayweather vs Gotti II was even being considered. The last event between the two resulted in several injuries after a riot broke out in Florida.

Police officers, innocent bystanders, and celebrities were involved in the brawl that was swept under the carpet like a piece of dirt last summer.

The last thing boxing needed was another helping of that firefight that ended with Mayweather stopping Gotti via referee Kenny Bayless.

Insults, family threats, and bad blood ensued for a short period after the headline event. Boxing breathed a sigh of relief when the feud was over.

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition off Super Bowl week

So for Mayweather to attempt to bring it back, especially for such a high-profile and worldwide event as the Super Bowl, was surprising.

Whether the Nevada State Athletic Commission stepped in remains to be made public, however, it’s not something Mayweather would shout from the rooftops.

Instead, Mayweather has slowly let the return fade out. And unless he’s planning to announce it and sell tickets in one week, the rematch is likely on the shelf for the time being.

Gotti’s side has also been silent since the October confirmation. This can only conclude that both sides are looking at a later date – if any at all.

Super Bowl week will kick off on February 5. A host of events are already taking place at the Mandalay Bay. The boxing-rich hotel takes the lead ahead of the rest of the famous Las Vegas Strip,

AFC champions, Kansas City Chiefs, defend their Super Bowl crown after a brilliant Playoff run. Andy Reid and Travis Kelce’s Chiefs go up against the number one NFC seed in the San Francisco 49ers.

The collision is an eagerly-anticipated showpiece battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Patrick Mahomes will go up against Brock Purdy in the only head-to-head needed for that weekend. Boxing will take place earlier in the week, though.

Teofimo Lopez faces Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, February 8, at the Michelob ULTRA Arena inside the Mandalay Bay.

Right now, there’s no place for Floyd Mayweather and what would likely be another circus event that could end badly.

