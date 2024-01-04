Teofimo Lopez headlines Super Bowl LVIII week at Mandalay Bay

Teofimo Lopez is set to be part of Super Bowl week events at Mandalay Bay before the big NFL showdown on Sunday, February 11.

The former lightweight ruler will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine titles against Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, February 8, at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

Lopez vs Ortiz headlines an action-packed televised doubleheader that kicks off Big Game Weekend for Super Bowl LVIII.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis faces Puerto Rican former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Takeover Promotions and CES Boxing, tickets go on sale Friday, January 5 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Teofimo Lopez vs Ortiz and Davis-Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Teofimo Lopez fights Super Bowl week

“Teofimo Lopez is among the best fighters in the world and always wants to fight the best available opponent. Jamaine Ortiz is a supreme talent who fits the bill,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.

“I believe Keyshawn Davis is a future world champion, but you can never count out a skilled two-weight world champion like Jose Pedraza. What a fantastic doubleheader for the fans watching on ESPN and at Michelob ULTRA Arena.”

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) captured the IBF lightweight world title by defeating Richard Commey via second-round knockout in December 2019. The following October, he bested pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko to win the WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise titles.

Thirteen months later, he lost the belts via a shocking split decision to George Kambosos Jr. The 26-year-old then moved up to junior welterweight in August 2022.

He scored a seventh-round TKO against Pedro Campa and a split decision over Spanish southpaw Sandor Martin that December.

Josh Taylor win

In his latest fistic tour de force, Lopez upset former undisputed champion Josh Taylor to capture the WBO and Ring Magazine titles.

Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), a seven-year pro, secured the NABF lightweight title by outpointing Nahir Albright in February 2022.

The Worcester, Massachusetts, native then notched a decision win against former world champion Jamel “Semper Fi” Herring that May. He rounded off the year with an exceptional showing against Lomachenko.

Ortiz dropped the tightly contested battle to “Loma” by unanimous decision but responded with a one-sided points verdict over Antonio Moran in September.

Davis (9-0, 6 KOs), from Norfolk, Virginia, has graduated from prospect to contender and is inching closer to a world title opportunity. After going 3-0 as a pro, he captured a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

In November 2021, he signed a long-term promotional contract with Top Rank and has since tallied six victories. He had an active 2023 in which he stopped Anthony Yigit via ninth-round TKO in April and shut out Francesco Patera by a 10-round decision in July.

In October, he bested Philadelphia-born contender Nahir Albright by a majority decision that was later ruled a no-contest by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation due to a positive marijuana test.

Keyshawn Davis

“I have all the respect in the world for Jose Pedraza and what he’s accomplished in the pro game,” Davis said. “This is a step up. I need to get to the next level.

“I know Pedraza will bring his A-game. It’s his last chance to get back to title contention. I won’t let that happen. I will show out for the fans in Las Vegas and everyone watching on ESPN.”

Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs), from Cidra, Puerto Rico, won the IBF junior lightweight world title against Andrey Klimov in June 2015 and made title defenses against Edner Cherry and Stephen Smith.

He captured the WBO lightweight world title against Rey Beltran in August 2018.

After losing the title in a unification showdown against Lomachenko, he moved up to 140 pounds. He faced the likes of Jose Zepeda, Jose Ramirez, Richard Commey, Lindolfo Delgado, and Arnold Barboza Jr.

Pedraza returns to the lightweight division in hopes of another world title run.

He said: “Keyshawn Davis is going to experience what it’s like to face a two-division world champion.

“He’s never faced a boxer of my caliber or anyone even close to the caliber of my toughest opponents. He wants to continue climbing up the ranks, but on February 8, he’ll fall off the ladder.”

The ESPN+-streamed undercard features a gamut of up-and-coming talents.

Undercard

19-year-old lightweight phenom Emiliano Fernando Vargas (8-0, 7 KOs), son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, will see action.

He participates in a six-round clash against Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs). Vargas went 6-0 with five knockouts in his sophomore year as a pro. He is coming off a second-round destruction of Brandon Mendoza in November at T-Mobile Arena.

Lightweight prodigy Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) will fight Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) in his first scheduled eight-rounder.

Mason will capitalize on his 5-0 2023 campaign, which included a second-round TKO versus Jose Cardenas in November.

Unbeaten middleweight Javier “Milwaukee Made” Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) will take on Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Martinez dropped Isaiah Wise three times en route to a first-round knockout in November.

Former Team USA amateur standout Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) will step up to the eight-round distance for the first time. Sheehy vanquished Jesus Vasquez Jr. by unanimous decision in November.

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs), the power-punching dynamo from Ulysses, Kansas, sees action in a six-rounder.

Former national amateur champion Art Barrera Jr. (2-0, 2 KOs) returns to the ring in a four-round junior welterweight fight.

