Teofimo Lopez: Everybody is here to see greatness!

Teofimo Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) and Jamaine Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) hosted their public workouts ahead of their showdown for Lopez’s WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight world titles this Thursday, Feb. 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) faces Puerto Rican former two-division world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs).

This is what the fighters had to say:

Teofimo Lopez

“It’s a super fight. It’s great to be back. I’m here to do it for everyone and the next generation. I’m excited. Everybody is here to see greatness.”

“Talk is cheap. He can say what he wants, but it’s a lot different when they feel these punches. I love guys like him who think they can take this. But I’m ‘The Takeover.’”

“I’m not one dimensional. I’m universal. I’ve got plans from A to Z. I’ve been training since last August. So, I’m ready.”

Jamaine Ortiz

“I’m feeling great. I’m ready to put on a show and have some fun. That’s all I’m here to do, to have some fun. I’m excited to be crowned world champion. My time is coming. This Thursday, I will be crowned the new champ at 140.”

“I’m bringing my heart. I’m bringing everything, my soul, my whole body. I’m willing to risk my life in the ring. He beat me before. I still have that in mind. So, I’m going to avenge that loss.”

Keyshawn Davis

“I feel excited. I feel good. I can’t wait for Thursday. I’m looking forward to an amazing performance. I’m trying to stop Pedraza. He’s only been stopped once, by another Davis. Now it’s going to happen with a Davis from a new generation. I feel like this is my breakout fight. It’s going to put me at the top level.“

“He has experience, but I’ve dealt with that before. It doesn’t make a difference. It’s just another fighter and another opponent coming to win. This is going to be a fight. I finally feel like I’m going to be in there with someone who can really fight. Whatever game plan he has, I feel like he’s going to test me. And I’m going to rise to the occasion.”

Jose Pedraza

“It’s been a year since I fought, so I’m happy to be back. I can’t wait to fight Keyshawn Davis.”

“Keyshawn is an excellent boxer, but I have more experience. He has a lot of experience, too, but as an amateur. He has a typical North American style, so I expect a good fight from him.”

“I feel stronger at lightweight. This is my division. When I moved up to junior welterweight, it wasn’t because I couldn’t make the weight. I had a goal of becoming a three-weight world champion.”

Alan Garcia

“I’m very excited to be on another great Top Rank card. I’m ready to show what a kid from Kansas can do. In every camp, I work on hurting my opponent, but I’m always prepared to go the distance.”

Charlie Sheehy

“I feel good to be fighting in my first eight-rounder. I’m meant for more rounds as I’ll be able to finally implement a game plan and break people down.”

Abdullah Mason

“I’ve been ready to fight eight rounds for a while now. I’m looking forward to longer fights and more durable opponents so I can work towards breaking them down.”

Javier Martinez

“I’ve watched a lot of film, and I’m prepared to do what I gotta do. I don’t like to predict. But with the way I’ve prepared, I’ll be looking to finish it soon.”

Lopez-Ortiz and Davis-Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ beginning at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Lopez vs Ortiz undercard

Undercard action, streaming live and exclusively on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT, will include the following fights:

George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron, 8 rounds, lightweight

Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, middleweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment, 8 rounds, lightweight

Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda, 8 rounds, lightweight

Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas, 6 rounds, lightweight

Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom-Riley, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales, 4 rounds, junior welterweight

Follow WBN: X.com, Facebook, Insta, Threads.