Keyshawn Davis angers Teofimo Lopez in drama after viral chat

Keyshawn Davis annoyed an irate Teofimo Lopez after defeating Jose Pedraza at Mandalay Bay. Animosity has risen between the pair after a viral exchange.

Davis and Lopez traded words on stage while both were mic’d up at the final press conference. The video went viral as interest in a fight spiked.

After winning his fight on Thursday, Davis headed ringside and angered Lopez following his battle with Jamaine Ortiz. A heated argument ensued before Davis got escorted backstage.

Before the drama, the 24-year-old Olympic silver medalist earned his most significant victory yet and could land a future world title challenge. He defeated former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza via sixth-round TKO.

After studying Pedraza for two rounds, Davis kicked his offense into high gear, using lead left hands to prepare vicious fusillades in the third and fourth rounds. Pedraza survived, so Davis boxed on the outside in the fifth. But he reinitiated his attack in the sixth, landing several combos before forcing referee Tom Taylor to stop the fight.

Keyshawn Davis wants Teofimo Lopez

Once the win was in the bag, Davis turned his attention to Teo.

“Throughout this training camp, I’ve been saying I’m the best at 135. Everyone kept saying, ‘You’ve got to get the stoppage. You’ve got to get the knockout.’ But I told everyone not to worry about it and watch me work. And that’s what happened. I got the stoppage,” he said.

“Teofimo has been doing a lot of talking lately. I’ll go up to 140 and fight Teofimo. What’s up?! Get this win tonight. You already know how I’m coming, so you and your father, let’s set it up. I’ll come straight to 140. Let’s go! And if you’re scared, Teofimo, then {Emanuel} Navarrete. He is a hell of a fighter. Getting in the ring with you for the WBO title would be an honor. So let’s do it.”

Undercard results

Mexican warrior Rene Tellez Giron overcame height and reach disadvantages to upset George Acosta via an eight-round unanimous decision.

Javier Martinez notched an eight-round unanimous decision win against Raul Salomon. Abdullah Mason had his first scheduled eight-rounder tonight but only needed two rounds to obliterate the previously unbeaten Benjamin Gurment.

Charlie Sheehy remained undefeated with an eight-round points verdict over rugged Mexican Abdel Sauceda. Alan “Kid Kansas” Garcia dropped Tomas Ornelas with a left hook to the temple before ending the fight with a rib-shattering left hook to the body at 51 seconds of the first round.

Lemir Isom-Riley upset hometown favorite Antonio Zepeda (6-2, 6 KOs) via third-round TKO. Finally, Art Barrera Jr., the latest fistic prodigy to come out of the Robert Garcia Boxing Academy, scored a first-round KO win over Michael Portales.

