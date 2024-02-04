Teofimo Lopez promises to knock Jamaine Ortiz out in Las Vegas

The Showman is ready to deliver a spectacle. Teofimo Lopez will defend his WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight world titles against Jamaine Ortiz on Thursday, Feb. 8 at Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

In the 10-round lightweight co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis steps up against former two-division world champion Jose Pedraza.

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with Takeover Promotions and CES Boxing, tickets are on sale now at AXS.com.

Lopez-Ortiz and Davis-Pedraza will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT.

Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) captured the IBF lightweight world title in December 2019 via second-round knockout victory against Richard Commey. In October 2020, he beat Vasiliy Lomachenko to securing the WBA, WBO, and WBC Franchise titles, but lost them to George Kambosos Jr. by a stunning split decision 13 months later. He moved up to junior welterweight with a seventh-round TKO against Pedro Campa in August 2022 and defeated Sandor Martin via split decision that December. In his last fight, Lopez shocked the boxing world by defeating former undisputed champ Josh Taylor to earn the WBO and Ring Magazine titles.

Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs) dropped a competitive 12-round decision to pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko in October 2022 before returning 11 months later to secure a 10-round decision over Antonio Moran in his junior welterweight debut.

Following a recent training session at the Top Rank Gym in Las Vegas, this is what Lopez had to say:

“Before all of this and before I fought Josh Taylor, I used to take a break. I used to not really train so much. I used to not always be in the gym. But after I got everything back and became a two-division world champion, I started staying in the gym.

“My trainer, who is my father, always wanted me to stay in the gym. So, I started doing that last August. Since then, I’ve gotten faster. I’ve gotten much stronger. My I.Q. is much sharper. And it’s because I haven’t stopped training since August of last year. And I’m not going to stop. After I beat Jamaine Ortiz, then I will keep staying in the gym.”

“The end result is that ‘The Showman’ is returning. There will definitely be a knockout. It’s not going the distance. I’m not going to leave it in the judges’ hands at all. So, everyone tune in, and get your popcorn ready.”

“It’s been a long journey. And I know what it takes. I don’t want to be known as a fighter who knows how to get to the top but doesn’t know how to keep it. So, I want everyone to tune in so they can see how much I truly love the sport of boxing.”