Lennox Lewis tells Terence Crawford how he can beat Canelo

Lennox Lewis sees a way for Terence Crawford to beat Canelo Alvarez, but it would mean bringing back a lost boxing art form.

After both fighters discussed it in separate interviews, the former undisputed heavyweight champion commented on a possible fight between Crawford and Canelo.

While many say Canelo is a bridge too far for welterweight ruler Crawford. Lewis says mimicking Dmitry Bivol‘s tactics would give him a chance.

Bivol snapped Canelo’s head back in the first round of their May 2022 collision. From a seat in the Las Vegas arena, it was clear for World Boxing News to see that this would be a long night for the Mexican.

So it proved. Bivol weaponized his jab to full effect and took Canelo to a comprehensive decision on the scorecards.

Lewis says if Crawford can do a similar job with his top-quality skillset, the Omaha man can pull off what would be considered a shock victory.

Lennox Lewis on Terence Crawford vs Canelo

Asked by Fight Hub TV what he thinks of Terrence Crawford moving up in weight classes and wanting to fight Canelo, Lewis gave his answer.

“Let me tell you about Terrence Crawford. That man is kung fu. When you watch a martial arts movie, you think of him because he is great with his style,” pointed out Lewis.

“He has power, and he has poise. He also has speed and he has movement. Terence Crawford has the full package. No wonder he is double undisputed. That is quite remarkable.

“There may be a way to beat Canelo, but a lot of people haven’t figured it out yet. I wish I were in that weight class because I would figure it out.

“They have to use their jab. If they use the Lennox Lewis jab, they will win.

Asked why fighters are using the jab less these days, Lewis replied: “I don’t know because every great heavyweight had a jab.

“Even the lighter weights aren’t using their jab. They are forgetting that the jab is the main weapon of a fighter. The first weapon is the jab; after that, it’s the hook uppercut.

If he beats Canelo, Crawford could become triple undisputed. Lewis said Crawford would have proven all he could with that achievement.

“That is even more remarkable, and we have to bow to him at that point,” concluded the former Olympic heavyweight champ.

