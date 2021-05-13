Lennox Lewis jabs “WWE Boxing”, urges YouTubers to face pro boxers

May 13th, 2021

Lennox Lewis has urged “pretend” boxers to either face professionals or make their own company staging events separately from the mainstream.

YouTube Boxing has long been a topic of debate due to the millennial urges of teenage fans to see their favorite vlogger entering the ring.

Lewis is being linked to a return to face Mike Tyson again in the fall. He doesn’t want to see pro licenses handed out to anyone with a social media following.

Getting into it himself and airing his views on the matter, Lewis urges those who are getting sanctioned by the state authorities and governing bodies to adhere to the same rules as everyone else.

“Name one YouTuber that has faced a professional boxer,” asked Lewis. He then outlined what he believes should happen if they don’t take on other pros.

“Maybe it should be promoted as MMA/UFC or WWEB. WWE Boxing? – This is as we know it’s pretending,” he added.

Before arguing his point, “The Pugilist Specialist” questioned how their teenage market is even able to pay for the product on offer.

Platforms like Fanmio and Triller arrange events specifically on Pay Per View to generate the kind of payments that will entice big-name boxers to appear alongside the freak shows.

LENNOX LEWIS NO SYMPATHY

When hundreds of thousands of scammers bootlegged a recent event featuring Regis Prograis, Lewis had little sympathy.

“What did they expect? – The majority of the marketing was on social media targeted teenagers. Do teenagers have $50 for PPV?”

It’s a good point made by the last undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. Lewis would certainly be unlikely to accept a second fight with Tyson if promoted alongside an “influencer fight.”

Tyson announced his intention to face Lewis again in September on his “Legends Only League” venture. Both sides have since been very coy on whether it’s taking place.

If true, fans can expect some announcement in the coming weeks as the pair ponder a return of their controversial 2002 mega-fight.