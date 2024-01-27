‘Most electrifying fighter in the sport’ – humbled by Manny Pacquiao

Keith Thurman returns to action for the first time in two years, four and a half years after being humbled by boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

Thurman hasn’t lost any confidence despite only fighting once since that night. He still sees himself as the ‘most electrifying fighter in the sport’ today.

Thurman vs Tszyu

The Clearwater, Florida, former welterweight champion, who boasts a record of 30-1, 22 KOs, was once a pound-for-pound star. But those days are firmly behind him, having only fought six times in nine years.

His upcoming return to action on March 30’s PBC on Prime Video debut could be the ‘One Time’ Thurman fights before permanent retirement.

Thurman has his work cut out for him against Tim Tszyu, especially after Pacquiao was able to drop him in the first round of their Las Vegas clash.

Tszyu carries severe venom at 154. Thurman, who earned his “One Time” moniker by talking the talk and delivering with highlight-reel KOs, is in danger of being on the receiving end again.

Inactivity kills careers. And right now, Keith Thurman is as low on the activity scale as you can get. There will undoubtedly be a flood of bets on Tszyu finishing the ex-titleholder’s career.

It’s been an age since Thurman assembled one of the most impressive resumes among the top welterweights of this generation. He defeated former champions Shawn Porter, Danny Garcia, and Robert Guerrero to become a household name.

That showdown with Garcia saw him become a unified world champion in a rare unification bout between undefeated welterweight world champions.

Manny Pacquiao defeat

Thurman’s only blemish came in that 2019 Fight of the Year contender against eight-weight boxing legend Manny Pacquiao. Thurman hit the deck in the first before ending up losing via split decision at the world-famous MGM Grand. In reality, it was nothing but.

Pacquiao dominated at 40 to become the oldest 147 champion ever.

Most recently, Thurman bested former world champion and current highly ranked welterweight Mario Barrios by a unanimous decision in February 2022. Again, Thurman’s win takes on a hollow twist because Barrios was nowhere near acclimatized to welterweight.

Nonetheless, Thurman is back at 35 to show he’s got something left. Despite his lack of top-level events over recent years, he’s confident he can give fans a worthwhile headliner.

However, in his speech, Thurman suggests that this could be his last fight.

“I’m back in action. I’m happy to be a part of this first event with PBC on Prime Video,” said Thurman. “Tszyu stands out as an exceptional fighter.

“I’ve always held admiration for his performances. His distinctive style provides the perfect stage for me to exhibit the relentless dedication I’ve poured into training.

“I’ve been refining my skills and fortifying my mental game. This fight promises a spectacular showdown between two of the most electrifying fighters in the sport.

“It’s an event that demands attention. Good things come to those who wait. The days [of inactivity] are over. Bright lights and action are up ahead.

“Let’s shake up the world of boxing one more time on Prime Video.”

