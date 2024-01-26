6 foot 8-inch heavyweight returns from shock KO on March 1

Wasserman’s highly-touted heavyweight Matty Harris aims to rebuild following a first defeat when he returns on March 1 in Telford.

Harris hits the comeback trail as part of a massive night of European title action following a shocking defeat to journeyman Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko.

It’s been six months since the six-foot-eight-inch brute lost the aura of invincibility created around him.

The 24-year-old from Leamington Spa must now prove that he’s fine-tuned the basics on the domestic scene. To help him in his quest, Harris has enlisted the help of Tyson Fury’s uncle, Peter Fury.

It’s hoped they can be a winning combination.

UK heavyweight Matty Harris returns

Discussing his return, Harris said: “Since losing my unbeaten record, I have taken time out to work on what went wrong last summer.

“I’ve now got a renewed focus. I feel recharged and more than ready to get back in the ring on March 1 in Telford.

“I have teamed up with Peter Fury. I’m really excited about this new partnership and where my career can go with this man in my corner. He has forgotten more than most people know about the sport.

“I’m buzzing to be back. I can’t wait to put right what went wrong and start putting myself back in the heavyweight mix.”

Also added to the Wasserman Boxing event at the Telford International Centre is one of British boxing’s most exciting young stars, Dan Toward, who has made a flying start to life as a professional.

The Wasserman Boxing talents are the first additions to the undercard of the EBU European Super Welterweight title showdown between Abass Baraou and Sam Eggington.

Baraou vs Eggingron will be shown live and free-to-air on Channel 5. The clash with ‘The Savage’ could prove to be a UK Fight of the Year.

In addition, tickets for Baraou vs Eggington will go on sale tomorrow at 10 am [UK]. They are expected to go fast.

