UK heavyweight ‘future star’ gasses out as home favorite also loses

A huge, rangy British heavyweight touted as a star of the future gassed out badly as preparations for his career suffered a barrage of questions.

Matty Harris got the significant build-up and hype after four straight first-round knockouts. However, the Warwickshire man was humbled by 13-loss Kostynatin Dovbyshchenko.

The Camden-based Ukrainian was dropped early on. It looked to be another routine night for the 6-foot 8-inch Harris. However, the pre-fight favorite had never been over four rounds before, and it told severely.

Heavyweight prospect gasses out

Harris had no control over his legs, zero head movement, and was a sitting duck for most of the fifth. This unfathomable situation ultimately led to referee Kenny Pringle stepping in.

Dovbyshchenko celebrated a tenth career victory. Harris has to contemplate his next move after leaving his job at Asda to go full-time in the pro ranks.

When signing with Wasserman and the Sauerland Brothers, Harris was on cloud nine about being able to leave his nine-to-five.

“I’m really excited to sign with Wasserman Boxing,” said Harris. “Being part of the Wasserman team is part of the most exciting venture currently in boxing.

“The moves they’re making, working with the Sauerland brothers and their fantastic in-house setup, I couldn’t ask to be in a better place.

“It’s amazing to think in the last six months. I’ve gone from working in Asda to being in the same stable as Filip Hrgovic and Mairis Briedis. I can’t wait to get going!”

In another blow for Wasserman, Lee McGregor suffered a loss in his first headlining event for the promotional company at Meadowbank Sports Centre in Edinburgh.

Erik Robles took the super bantamweight honors on the night after engaging with the Scot for the duration of the contest.

Mexico’s Robles won 116-113, 115-113, and 115-113 on the judges’ scorecards. It was richly deserved as a distraught McGregor was consoled by Josh Taylor.

The showdown ebbed and flowed in front of McGregor’s passionate home fans, with both men refusing to take a backward step.

Robles got the nod after pulsating 36 minutes of action, leaving McGregor heartbroken and emotional.

Harlem Eubank dominated Ishmael Ellis in the co-feature to push his undefeated run to 18-0.

Full Results from Edinburgh

Ryan Clark W Dale Arrowsmith 39-37

Aston Brown W Vasif Mamedov 40-36

Jesse Brandon W Liam Fox 40-36

Isaac Lowe W TKO5 Jonathan Santana

Ben Andrews 38-37 Darryl Sharp

Kash Ali 55-59 Bohdan Myronets

Sultan Rees W TKO3 John Carter

Matty Harris L TKO5 Kostynatin Dovbyshchenko

Harlem Eubank W RTD6 Ishmael Ellis

Lee McGregor L UD12 Erik Robles

