Lee McGregor headlines Edinburgh after signing with Wasserman

Wasserman Boxing is delighted to announce the signing of the world class Lee McGregor to a long-term promotional contract.

And the global promoter can reveal the unbeaten ‘Lightning’ will headline a major show in his hometown of Edinburgh on Friday, July 21, live-and-free-to-air on Channel 5.

Delivered in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment, McGregor will box in front of his fans for the first time in five years, with his triumphant return set to be met with a frenzied atmosphere at the Meadowbank Sports Centre.

The 26-year-old raced to British, Commonwealth and European bantamweight glory in only 10 fights but now has his sights set on conquering the super bantamweight division with the backing of Wasserman Boxing.

“Listen, it’s going to be loud and it’s going to be unbelievable on July 21,” buzzed McGregor.

“I’ve been waiting so long for this. I have had so many big nights in Scotland, the most memorable being the British and Commonwealth unification fight with Kash Farooq, but that was in Glasgow, not in my hometown.

“I’ve not fought in Edinburgh since my professional debut in 2017. But in July, people will see how big a fan base I have. It’s going to be loud and it’s going to be rowdy.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman Boxing, said: “Everyone at Wasserman Boxing is over the moon to add Lee to our brilliant stable of fighters.

“He is, without any shadow of a doubt, a world class operator who showed, in his first 10 fights, just how special he is. But the best is yet to come from Lee.

“He is destined to be a world champion and we start out on that road on July 21 in Edinburgh, his hometown, where we are braced for an atmosphere we have not experienced in a long time. Lee promises us the place is going to be bouncing and we cannot wait!”

McGregor added: “I have lots of things to look forward to and this is a new chapter for my career.

“The goals are set; the plans are in place and I’m going to take over. I am back to where I belong, in big fights on big nights.

“I really like what Wasserman are doing with their fighters and it feels like they are going to give me what I deserve.

“The plan is to come back and build me in Scotland and in my hometown.

“I made my professional debut on Channel 5 and so it is a great platform to be back on.

“Wasserman know what they are doing and the plans they have in place for me, I am more than happy about. The future is bright.”