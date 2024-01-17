Abass Baraou and Sam Eggington to battle for European title

Abass Baraou and Sam Eggington will battle it out for the vacant European Super Welterweight title on Friday, March 1 live on Channel 5.

Wasserman Boxing, in association with Ladbrokes, Numan and Infinitum, delivered a series of sensational fight nights in 2023 that were watched by millions on free-to-air television.

And today, it can be confirmed that Wasserman’s 2024 schedule launches with a contest that will stake an early claim for Fight of the Year, as Baraou faces ‘The Savage’ Eggington in Telford.

Baraou is Germany’s world-ranked former amateur star with designs on global domination, while Eggington is a British boxing cult hero after a barnstorming career packed with memorable blood and guts fights and title wins.

Twice a winner of the domestic Fight of the Year, Eggington is bidding to become a two-weight EBU European champion. Still, Baraou has outstanding pedigree and is ready to live up to his billing as one of the best fighters of his generation from Germany.

This tantilising clash of styles is certain to produce yet another fight that fans will go crazy for, live and free on Channel 5.

Abass Baraou said: “I am incredibly motivated after finally confirming my shot at the European title and I can promise you that I won’t let this chance slip through my fingers.

“Winning the prestigious European title on March 1 will be a major step on my mission to becoming a world champion and I plan on putting on a performance that sends out a statement to rest of the division.

“Everyone in boxing knows that Sam Eggington is a warrior and has been in some great fights in his career, and our clash of styles will make for another thriller but make no mistake, I will emerge victorious.”

Sam Eggington said: “March 1 in Telford is the night I write the next chapter in my crazy boxing story. My fans will pack out the arena and roar me on to become a two-weight European champion.

“I always deliver must-see fights, I have done so all of my career, but this one against Baraou could be the best yet. Whether you’re at ringside or watching live on Channel 5, you’re in for one hell of a fight.

“Baraou may have international amateur medals, just like Frankie Gavin did when we fought, but he has never faced a fighter like me, over 12 gruelling rounds, where I don’t let him breathe for a second.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “What a way to start our big fight schedule for 2024!

“Baraou vs Eggington is an absolute banger of a fight and we’re staging it at a venue which always lends itself to creating a great atmosphere.

“Abass is one of the best super welterweights in the world, and winning the European title will act as a launchpad to world honours.

“But Eggington is a British boxing hero who shows incredible bravery, toughness and a granite chin, time after time after time.

“Last year was a record-setting one for Wasserman Boxing on Channel 5, with millions of people tuning in to watch our events, and so we are setting our stall out for 2024 with this humdinger on March 1 in Telford.”

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Boxing fans the world over are being treated to a cracking night of action to kick off 2024, and Ladbrokes is once again extremely proud to play a part in things.

“Abass Baraou has been tipped by many for great things – world titles, even – but it’s safe to say he’ll be up against it in Telford as Sam Eggington will head into the ring with the local backing, and then some.”

He added: “Baraou got the job done early last time he fought on British soil, but it takes a lot to knock down The Savage… all signs point towards another exhilarating night of Channel 5 boxing in March.”