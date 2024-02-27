Wasserman re-sign super welterweight Abass Baraou

Wasserman Boxing is proud to confirm that Abass Baraou has signed a new deal with the company.

The world-rated super welterweight will continue to be promoted by Wasserman Boxing, under the guidance of Kalle and Nisse Sauerland, who have been by his side since he made his professional debut in 2018.

Baraou fights for the vacant EBU European Super Welterweight title on Friday night in Telford, against Sam Eggington, live and free-to-air on Channel 5 from 10pm.

The German is ranked at No7 with the World Boxing Association and the former European Amateur Championships gold medal winner, is ready to catapult his career to new heights this week by claiming the European crown.

Abass Baraou said: “I am happy to have signed a new deal with Wasserman Boxing and to carry on my mission to become world champion with Kalle and Nisse.

“There is nobody better than Wasserman Boxing to deliver the big fights I want and that all starts on Friday night, with the European title. And with Jorge Rubio as my coach, I feel very confident in the future.

“I have some huge opportunities ahead of me on the international stage this year and my team and I have a good plan to achieve my dreams. On Friday night, I become the new European champion and officially put the world title holders on notice.”

Kalle Sauerland, Global Head of Boxing at Wasserman, said: “Everyone at Wasserman is delighted that Abass will continue to be part of Team Wass and we can’t wait to help guide the next stage of his career.

“Abass is one of the world’s best super welterweights and he begins a huge 2024 by challenging for the European Super Welterweight title in a brilliant fight with Sam Eggington on Friday night.

“Abass is a sleeping giant at 154lbs and as he moves into his prime, he is ready for any and all-comers. This year is going to be a big one for Abass as he proudly flies the flag for his country and bids to become Germany’s next world champion.”