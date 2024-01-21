Deontay Wilder cashed out on ‘Day of Reckoning’ – Lennox Lewis

Deontay Wilder took a money fight he wasn’t ready for in Saudi Arabia on December 23 when losing badly to Joseph Parker.

That’s the view of former undisputed heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, who was disappointed to see a fight with Anthony Joshua fall apart.

Wilder looked a shell of his old self as he lost every round to the tough New Zealander. Lewis believes the American slugger accepted the Saudi offer simply for the cash.

Deontay Wilder cashed out

“It looked like Wilder wasn’t even focused on the fight,” Lewis told Ring Magazine. “I don’t know what he was focused on – mentally, he said it was the money.

“‘They paid me. I wasn’t really ready, but I came out and gave them this for a little money. It doesn’t matter what way it goes. I’m prepared for a loss. I’m prepared for a win. Let God decide.’ He lost his spark.

“Trying to box at this stage is a mental thing for me because there are certain things you are supposed to learn on the way up.

“When you’ve knocked everybody out on the way up, then the mentality becomes if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

Lewis says if he does fight against and doesn’t retire, Wilder should consider adding a new coach to his amory.

New coach

“Get with someone who can make those powerful punches even more lethal,” pointed out the 58-year-old. “[He should be] working on other stuff like a great uppercut, a great hook.

“Surprise them [your opponents]. They’re looking for the right hand. Hit them with an uppercut, a hook.”

Having studied Wilder’s performance in throwing a measly 39 punches in the whole fight, Lewis saw a different fighter to the one who shared a Fight of the Year with Tyson Fury in 2021.

“I don’t think he was totally serious with that fight because you can look at the punch stats, and they’re not close to the Fury fight.

“This is a lesser man because his weight is not there, and his punch count is not up to par; undoubtedly, he didn’t take the fight that seriously.”

“The Bronze Bomber” weighed in the second-lightest of his career. He didn’t have the bulk to deal with Parker’s work inside. It’s now up to the Alabama fighter to decide what’s next.

By his own admission, Wilder only has 21 months left in the sport [retiring at 40]. One option would be to drop down to super cruiserweight to become a two-weight world champion facing opponents at 226 pounds or less.

