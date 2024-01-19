Jonas vs Mayer running order, weights, full undercard, and TV info

IBF welterweight champion Natasha Jonas is set to headline her home city this weekend against a top name inside and outside of the ring, Mikaela Mayer.

Jones takes on Top Rank commentator and former titleholder Mayer as ‘Miss GB’ aims to please a raucous crowd on the famous docklands.

Mayer aims to become a two-weight ruler if she can upset the odds as BOXXER hosts an eventful card at the M & S Bank Arena.

Coach Al Mitchell described the fight as The ‘Hagler-Hearns of women’s boxing’ as Mayer looks to cause a shock against the first woman to headliner the former Echo Arena.

Jonas vs Mayer Running Order and weights

10×2 mins – IBF World Welterweight Championship

Natasha Jonas – 10st 6lbs

Mikaela Mayer – 10st 6lbs 5oz

12×3 mins – British & Commonwealth Super Middleweight Championship

Jack Cullen – 11st 13lbs 5oz

Zak Chelli – 11st 12lbs 5oz

8×2 mins – Featherweight Contest

Karriss Artingstall – 8st 12lbs 5oz

Lila Dos Santos Furtado – 8st 12lbs

8×3 mins – Super Middleweight Contest

Aaron McKenna – 12st

Micky Ellison – 12st 3lbs

10×3 mins – English & Commonwealth Silver Super Middleweight Championship

Mark Jeffers – 11st 13lbs

Germaine Brown – 11st 13lbs

6×3 mins – Cruiserweight Contest

Jack Massey – 14st 8lbs

Steve Eloundou Ntere – 14st 5lbs

4×3 mins – Flyweight Contest

Mikie Tallon – 7st 13lbs

Adamu Yahaya – 8st 1lbs

4×3 mins Super Middleweight Contest

Ste Clarke – 11st 6lbs

Vasif Mamedov – 11st 12lbs 5oz

Jonas vs Mayer full undercard

Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli reignite their rivalry three and a half years after their August 2020 contest ended in a draw. No love was lost between the middleweight rivals as they prepared to battle for Cullen’s British and Commonwealth Titles.

Karriss Artingstall reiterated her desire to face the best in the division as she eyes a statement win over her Brazilian opponent, Lila dos Santos Furtado. At the same time, Mark Heffron and Germain Browne appeared confident ahead of their clash for the English Middleweight Title.

Aaron McKenna is awaiting confirmation of a new opponent for Saturday night after Linus Udofia was forced to pull out of their WBC International Middleweight Title fight with illness.

Former IBO World Champion Jack Massey is back in action against Belgium-based Cameroonian Steve Eloundou Ntere as he returns to the cruiserweight division following his heavyweight clash with Joseph Parker last year.

Local fighters Mikie Tallon and Ste Clarke get their chance to shine on the big stage. 19-year-old Tallon, who Jonas manages, takes on Adam Yahaya, while Clarke, from Rotunda ABC, makes his pro debut against Vasif Mamedov.

Quotes

Natasha Jonas

“So many times, we don’t see the best fighting the best for whatever reason. I believe that to classify myself as one of the best in this era, I must fight the best.

“I look at some of the boxers in that list – the Katie Taylors, the Chantelle Camerons – they’ve beaten people in that top ten pound-for-pound list.

“To solidify a legacy for myself, I have to do the same, and Mikaela is on that list.

“I think it’s going to be a good fight. We’ve both got the IQ and ability to be able to box. We’ve both got the skill and strength to fight if we need to.

“I think our styles will gel to make a great fight. I’m not going to be a reactive fighter waiting to see what she pulls out of the bag; I’m going to put my best foot forward and make her worry about me from the get-go.

“When the final bell goes after ten, you can return to being as we were. But from the first to the tenth round, it’s business. That’s all it is, just business.”

Challenger

Mikaela Mayer

“It’s going to be a strategic fight. She’s a southpaw. I’m an orthodox. I have a technician [coach Al Mitchell] in my corner who’s big on strategy and technique.

“He has a game plan specifically for that, which I have to follow if I don’t want to get into trouble after the fight.

“The respect has to go out the window that first round because I know I’m in her hometown; I may not have the crowd in my favor.

“These are two quality opponents. We’re both at the top of our game and have tons of experience, so we don’t want to lose. I have no room to let a round or two slide away, so it’s no respect from that first bell.”

TV Info and tickets

Watch Jonas vs Mayer live on Sky Sports Arena at 7 pm and Sky Sports Main Event at 8 pm, with undercard fights on Sky Sports Boxing’s YouTube channel from 5 pm.

Limited tickets are available via BOXXER.com. Jonas vs Mayer is live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and ESPN+ in the USA.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.