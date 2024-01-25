Jonas vs Mayer attracts average auidence of 149,000 on Sky

A huge television audience tuned in to watch Natasha Jonas defend her IBF World Welterweight Title against Mikaela Mayer on Saturday, January 20th live on Sky Sports.

It was described as the ‘Hagler vs Hearns’ of women’s boxing in the build-up. It did not fail to deliver as Jonas edged a split decision victory (96-94, 93-97, 96-95) to retain her IBF World Title in an epic back-and-forth battle against the former IBF and WBO World Super Featherweight Champion Mayer.

The incredible contest, which has already been lauded as one of the greatest fights in women’s boxing history and has left many fans calling for a rematch.

Jones vs Mayer attracted a peak audience of 269,000 and an average audience of 149,000, making it one of the most watched women’s boxing events on Sky Sports.

Jonas vs Mayer viewing figures

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer put it all on the line to deliver one of the greatest fights I’ve had the privilege of watching from ringside.

“The atmosphere inside the arena was electric. I am delighted that so many people tuned in live on Sky Sports to witness their epic world title tussle.

“At BOXXER we want to be a force for good for women’s boxing. We will continue to provide a platform and opportunities for female fighters to showcase their skills on the biggest stage.

“From our record-breaking women’s night in 2022 to last Saturday’s world title fight, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far.

“The viewing figures speak for themselves. 269,000 viewers tuning in to watch Natasha defend her world title shows there’s a huge demand for women’s boxing.

“I look forward to many more big fight nights featuring our female stars in the future.”

The BOXXER schedule continues on Saturday, February 3rd, when unbeaten world-ranked #1 and #2 light heavyweights Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez collide in a WBA World Title Final Eliminator at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and Peacock in the USA.