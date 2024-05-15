Chris Eubank Jr. denies Eddie Hearn claim over Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr. came out swinging after promoter Eddie Hearn claimed the Brighton man instigated talks to fight British rival Conor Benn.

The fight originally fell apart in October 2022 when Eubank was just days away from battling Benn in a UK Pay Per View. Benn was flagged positive for banned substances, leading to the event being called off during fight week.

Since then, Benn battled a temporary suspension by the British Boxing Board of Control, successfully appealing to have the ban lifted. During that time, Benn fought twice in the United States but wanted Eubank to agree on a deal during the entire process.

Offers to make Eubank vs. Benn despite the failed tests kept coming, with Pound for Pound star Gervonta Davis bringing up the fact Hearn was happy to allow Benn to fight despite a more permanent suspension being possible.

Davis branded Hearn ‘a snake in a suit’ over the situation in a video clip shared by Eubank. Hearn replied to Eubank’s pointing out what Davis had said: “Actually, the truth is we waited for the BBBofC to make a ruling.

“In the meantime, you confirmed you wanted to proceed with the bout. Then, when the BBBOfC decided not to sanction the fight, you still asked to proceed, only this time, you asked for an extra £1 million. Since then, you’ve passed on the fight a couple of times for nearly double the money. Stop clout chasing and get a fight locked in,” added the Matchroom boss.

I didn’t ‘ask’ for anything. YOU ‘asked’ me what would it take to make the fight still go ahead. I said pay me 1 million otherwise it’s off. And how can I pass on a fight against a kid who is still banned by the BBBofC 😂🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/g4jEW6hCZB — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) May 15, 2024

Eubank then denied Hearn’s claims.

“I didn’t ‘ask’ for anything. You ‘asked’ me what would it take to make the fight still go ahead. I said, pay me £1 million; otherwise, it’s off. And how can I pass on a fight against a kid who is still banned by the BBBofC?”

Benn’s future remains under a cloud unless the Londoner can adequately explain to UKAD and the BBBofC how clomiphene got into his system more than once. Benn cannot fight for now despite a recent trip to America to train. A final decision on how long Benn faces out, if any further suspension is warranted, will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. However, the fact that Benn continued to fight when under a cloud may see any backdated ban ruled out.

