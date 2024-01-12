Mikaela Mayer says doping in boxing ‘too easy to get away with’

Mikaela Mayer questioned the legacy of former opponent Alycia Baumgardner and asked for consistency in boxing to stop doping.

Baumgardner tested positive a couple of fights after defeating Mayer in a unified super featherweight title clash. Mayer has admitted it was a tough pill to swallow after losing via the smallest of margins in a split decision.

After fifteen months, Baumgardner hasn’t been cleared of wrongdoing yet, having put her own ‘scientific evidence’ into the public domain.

Mayer says the whole system of stopping athletes from using banned substances needs an overhaul. Asked straight up if Baumgardner was clean, the American was unequivocal in her response.

Mikaela Mayer on Baumgardner

“No, absolutely not, if you look at what she tested positive for,” began Mayer in conversation with Marco Villegas of Fight Hub TV.

“I always thought she looked extremely ripped, and people always told me she’s on something. But I said, ‘She’s Christian, and she loves god. She wouldn’t do something like that.’

“Lo and behold [she tests positive]. But what she tested positive for wasn’t minimal traces that can be cross-contamination. Those are some hardcore testosterone levels, so I’m not sure why she’s going on as if nothing happened and she’s a clean athlete.

“She then did her own test. But how can someone clear themselves by doing their own testing in their own lab and then clear themselves?

“She tested her hair just over three months after the test when it stays in your hair for three months.

Drug testing

“The problem lies with the governing bodies, the commissions, and everyone who should have already stripped her [of her world titles]. There’s got to be more consistency amongst athletes who don’t follow the rules. Otherwise, what is the point?

“We were supposed to be in the Clean Boxing Program, but nobody came to test me. We didn’t get tested until after the fight.”

Next up for Mayer is a January 20 clash with Natasha Jonas in Liverpool. The 33-year-old aims to become a two-weight world champion at the M & S Bank Arena.

However, Mayer is still waiting for a knock on the door with only a short time until fight night.

“Even for this fight [against Jonas], I haven’t been tested once. I kept asking about and asking about it, and I was the one who was pushing for it. It’s just too easy to get away with. The consistency is not there.

“There should be more consistency in testing and more random testing.”

“Her whole legacy is in question because we don’t know when she started doing that. To me, she’s lost all credibility.”

