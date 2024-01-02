Middleweight paid a measly $800 to fight on Pay Per View event

A middleweight contender was paid just eight hundred dollars to risk his life on a Pay Per View event, World Boxing News was shocked to learn.

Quilisto Madera was 14-4 going into the DAZN-televised offering. He faced 10-0 Amari Jones at the Chase Center in San Francisco. Amazingly, the fight occurred on the high-profile Devin Haney vs Regis Prograis world title card.

Middleweight paid $800 for PPV

Losing via knockout in five rounds, Madera had a measly few hundred dollars to take back to California. It’s an unbelievable amount to pay a fighter for a Pay-Per-View bill.

In 2024, boxers must be paid their worth, even if Madera was willing to accept the offer. WBN urges the Commissions to cap a minimum payment to any fighter appearing on any high-profile televised event.

Former WBN writer Dan Rafael first released the purses for the show via his Substack page. WBN then ratified before posting.

Haney vs Prograis purses

The California State Athletic Commission confirmed the numbers. The defending champion Regis Prograis and challenger Devin Haney took home a flat fee of $1.5 million.

However, with PPV addons, both were set to take home considerably more, with Haney getting a more significant share, WBN understands.

Andy Cruz got the next biggest paycheck with $75,000. Liam Paro got $62,500, alongside Montana Love.

Ebanie Bridges pocketed $40,000, with Miyo Yoshida taking home $30,000 and Jovanni Straffon getting $20,000.

Madera’s opponent, Jones, got $15,000 despite the $800 heading in the opposite corner.

Rounding out the card, Beatriz Ferreira got paid $10,000, while Destiny Jones was handed $7,500. Shamar Canal $5,000, and Jose Antonio Meza $3,000.

From a card totaling over $8 million in prize money, including Pay Per View, Madera was paid 0.01% of the process. This kind of share is mind-blowing for such a dangerous sport.

Any fighter stepping through the ropes should be entitled to at least four figures, maybe even five. However, until the boxers involved take a stand, nothing may ever change.

The views expressed in this article are the opinions of experienced boxing writer Phil Jay.

