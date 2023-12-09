Devin Haney fires unflinching warning at Regis Prograis

Devin Haney warned Regis Prograis as the pair prepared to fight for the WBC super lightweight title.

Haney puts his perfect 30-0 record with 15 KOs on the line when he returns to his Bay Area roots on Saturday night.

“The Dream” continues his quest to become a two-weight World champion by moving up from 135 pounds, having become undisputed after beating George Kambosos Jr in Australia in June 2022.

He then successfully defended his crown twice, once in a rematch Down Under in October and then controversially against modern-day legend Vasiliy Lomachenko in Las Vegas in May.

Now, the San Francisco-born Las Vegas native, 24, can make more history in his first fight on his home turf.

In his way is Prograis, a thought New Orleans puncher that Haney is unfazed by.

Devin Haney warns Regis Prograis

“I’m going to beat the sh– out of him,” said Haney. “I’m thankful to be in this position. It’s a dream come true.

“This is a huge fight for boxing. It’s a big opportunity for me because I have always dreamed of becoming a two-weight division world champion.

“I’m happy that I can challenge Regis, who is the best at 140. But I will show that I’m on a different level and the best. I’m excited about it. I think the fight is going to be fireworks. I’m far above him.”

On facing Prograis in his first bout at 140 pounds, Haney added: “If you look at the receipts, I called you [Regis Prograis] out before the [Danielito Zorilla] fight.

“This was the fight I always wanted at 140 if I couldn’t get one of the massive fights at 135. So Regis Prograis was the guy who was next in line.

“Whether he was to look good or not, it didn’t matter to me. It’s the first fight at Chase Center and the fight big fight here in the Bay Area for some time.

“I’m just happy to be that guy because I always said I was going to come back here and bring big-time boxing back here.”

Rougarou

Prograis. who is 29-1 24 KOs, puts his WBC title on the line for the second time. The Haney clash comes after successfully seeing off Danielito Zorrilla on his New Orleans home patch in his first defense in April.

‘Rougarou’ became a two-time holder of the green and gold belt in November when he knocked out Jose Zepeda in the eleventh round in Carson, California.

Furthermore, the 34-year-old returns to The Golden State to face the former undisputed lightweight king.

Haney vs Prograis is live on DAZN PPV tonight.

