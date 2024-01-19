Big, bald, banging heavyweight breaks WBC rankings

The new heavyweight on the block, gaining traction as a future star, has entered the WBC Rankings after just five victories.

Los Angeles-based Gurgen Hovhannisyan, known as ‘Big Gug,’ has smashed his way to number 37 on the new list. The 25-year-old joins Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and many other significant boxers on the Top 40 countdown.

Heavyweight ‘Big Gug’

Congratulated by the World Boxing Council for his efforts, Hovhannisyan is on course to be mixing it with the big boys within the next couple of years.

Not without his frailties, the ‘Gug’ knows how to excite a crowd and will take fans on a rollercoaster journey, potentially to the top.

“The World Boxing Council wishes to recognize and congratulate the boxers who entered the January 2024 ratings based on their effort and positive results.

“The WBC ratings have been published monthly since 1968, comprising the top 40 division boxers. Our rating committee includes a director, an assistant director, an executive secretary, and 22 active expert members from several places worldwide.

“This committee is dedicated to compiling the results of fights and vital information to analyze the fighters’ movements and define their position in the WBC’s lists.

“The warriors who entered the WBC rankings this month, we welcome them and wish them the best of success in their future fights.”

Joshua takes over at the top after his win over Otto Wallin and Wilder’s defeat to Joseph Parker.

Wilder held the top spot for almost four years despite losing to Tyson Fury in February 2020.

WBC Heavyweight Rankings – January 2024

1. Anthony Joshua GB

2. Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

3. Joseph Parker New Zealand INTL

4. Agit Kabayel Germany NABF

5. Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US SILVER

6. Jared Anderson US USWBC

7. Daniel Dubois GB

8. Deontay Wilder US

9. Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10. Francis Ngannou Cameroon/France *CBP/P

11. Martin Bakole Congo/GB

12. Joe Joyce GB

13. Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan *CBP/P

14. Arslanbek Makhmudov Canada

15. Fabio Wardley GB BBBofC/COMM *CBP/P

Voluntary cut-off

16. Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

17. Justis Huni Australia OPBF

18. Otto Wallin Sweden

19. Dereck Chisora GB

20. Mourad Aliev France INTL SILVER

21. Jermaine Franklin US

22. Charles Martin US

23. Carlos Takam Cameroon

24. Frazer Clarke GB

25. Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

26. Jonathan Guidry US

27. Cassius Chaney US

28. Lenier Pero Cuba

29. Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany

30. Ivan Dychko Kazakhstan

31. Jose Larduet Cuba/Germany

32. Joey Dawejko US

33. Nelson Hysa Albania CISBB

34. Joseph Goodall Australia

35. Jerry Forrest US

36. Brandon Moore US

37. Gurgen Hovhannisyan Armenia

38. Kacper Meyna Poland FRANCOPHONE

39. Richard Torres Jr US)

40. Demsey McKean Australia

