Big, bald, banging heavyweight breaks WBC rankings

The new heavyweight on the block, gaining traction as a future star, has entered the WBC Rankings after just five victories.
Los Angeles-based Gurgen Hovhannisyan, known as ‘Big Gug,’ has smashed his way to number 37 on the new list. The 25-year-old joins Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and many other significant boxers on the Top 40 countdown.
Heavyweight ‘Big Gug’
Congratulated by the World Boxing Council for his efforts, Hovhannisyan is on course to be mixing it with the big boys within the next couple of years.
Not without his frailties, the ‘Gug’ knows how to excite a crowd and will take fans on a rollercoaster journey, potentially to the top.
“The World Boxing Council wishes to recognize and congratulate the boxers who entered the January 2024 ratings based on their effort and positive results.
“The WBC ratings have been published monthly since 1968, comprising the top 40 division boxers. Our rating committee includes a director, an assistant director, an executive secretary, and 22 active expert members from several places worldwide.
“This committee is dedicated to compiling the results of fights and vital information to analyze the fighters’ movements and define their position in the WBC’s lists.
“The warriors who entered the WBC rankings this month, we welcome them and wish them the best of success in their future fights.”
Joshua takes over at the top after his win over Otto Wallin and Wilder’s defeat to Joseph Parker.
Wilder held the top spot for almost four years despite losing to Tyson Fury in February 2020.
WBC Heavyweight Rankings – January 2024
1. Anthony Joshua GB
2. Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
3. Joseph Parker New Zealand INTL
4. Agit Kabayel Germany NABF
5. Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US SILVER
6. Jared Anderson US USWBC
7. Daniel Dubois GB
8. Deontay Wilder US
9. Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10. Francis Ngannou Cameroon/France *CBP/P
11. Martin Bakole Congo/GB
12. Joe Joyce GB
13. Bakhodir Jalolov Uzbekistan *CBP/P
14. Arslanbek Makhmudov Canada
15. Fabio Wardley GB BBBofC/COMM *CBP/P
Voluntary cut-off
16. Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
17. Justis Huni Australia OPBF
18. Otto Wallin Sweden
19. Dereck Chisora GB
20. Mourad Aliev France INTL SILVER
21. Jermaine Franklin US
22. Charles Martin US
23. Carlos Takam Cameroon
24. Frazer Clarke GB
25. Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
26. Jonathan Guidry US
27. Cassius Chaney US
28. Lenier Pero Cuba
29. Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany
30. Ivan Dychko Kazakhstan
31. Jose Larduet Cuba/Germany
32. Joey Dawejko US
33. Nelson Hysa Albania CISBB
34. Joseph Goodall Australia
35. Jerry Forrest US
36. Brandon Moore US
37. Gurgen Hovhannisyan Armenia
38. Kacper Meyna Poland FRANCOPHONE
39. Richard Torres Jr US)
40. Demsey McKean Australia