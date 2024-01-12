Artur Beterbiev slams ‘slanderous and libelous’ drug test claims

Artur Beterbiev is livid that fight week for his clash with Callum Smith is now dominated by talk of a VADA drug test result.

Despite the fight going mainly under the radar and needing a spark, Beterbiev is unhappy that his reputation has come under question to ignite interest.

A report by Kevin Iole put the fact that Beterbiev had raised levels of HGH and testosterone in his sample from December 6 under scrutiny.

However, those levels can be increased simply by training, and Beterbiev had shown no signs of an increase through testing either side of the December 6 sample.

The three-belt champion warned his opponent that he would face punishment in the ring for his comments regarding the result.

Artur Beterbiev fires back at drug test claims

“It has come to my attention that Callum Smith intends to disseminate misleading information about my VADA testing for this fight. Let me be clear now: I am a clean athlete,” pointed out Beterbiev.

“I have never tested positive for a banned substance throughout my career. Any attempt to imply otherwise, through innuendo or suggestion, is slanderous and libelous.

“This conduct is beyond acceptable trash talk. Callum is already searching for excuses, looking for a way out. See you Saturday.”

In addition, promoter Eddie Hearn spoke out amid controversy surrounding two unexplained [in the eyes of the British Board] drug test fails by Conor Benn.

The Matchroom boss wanted the situation discussed thoroughly when being interviewed by several media outlets, including Fight Hub TV.

“From the naked eye, it doesn’t read that well,” Hearn told gathered reporters. “I want VADA to give us complete clarity that one million percent that there is no evidence that this substance has been produced to improve his physical performance in this fight, that’s all.

“We [Matchroom] do more testing than anybody in the sport. We have had several positive tests come up. But when it is our show for our fighter, we get a million questions, ‘Why this, why that, you! Why, why, why.’ I see none of that [here].

“So I’m asking the questions. This is to understand more about testing and why there is an atypical finding.

“There has been a lot of communication with VADA, but under their rules, there should be additional testing that should ensue after; the additional testing they are talking about is just the testing of more tests that he passed with no atypical results.”

Beterbiev focused

The whole furor has made Beterbiev even more pumped to hear the first bell.

“I’m excited, just like I am for every fight. We prepared like usual for this fight, which is at one hundred percent. I’m focused on this fight. I’m happy that my supporters are coming to watch us. But I have things to do,” said the WBC, WBO and IBF ruler.

Beterbiev’s head trainer, Marc Ramsay, added: “He’s a good fighter. He’s a complete. He’s number one [in the rankings] for a reason.

“But at the end of the day, Artur has been boxing since he was nine. He’s seen everything.”

