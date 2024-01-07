Gervonta Davis causes outrage with ’email champion’ reaction

Boxing superstar Gervonta Davis caused outrage with a reaction to a fan labeling him an email champion following his elevation by the WBA.

Davis, who held the WBA ‘regular’ title at lightweight, was promoted due to Devin Haney vacating the undisputed belts.

“Tank” had previously stated publicly that he didn’t want the WBA to make the move, although he did use a much more crass term than that.

Nonetheless, as they had no choice in the matter per the rules, Davis was named the full WBA lightweight champion in the 2024 New Year’s rankings.

Gervonta Davis responds to fan

Detractors of Davis took pride in branding the Al Haymon fighter a ‘paper titleholder’ and other derogatory comments. However, the email champion digs clearly irked Davis the most.

The fan who coined the phrase wasn’t expecting what happened next. Davis went through his social media account and purposely replied to one of his other posts.

“I need to take my oldest nieces and nephews out for drinks,” read the entry. Davis then took his opportunity to strike.

He replied: “Nah, I have a better idea. Let me take her to the fight. I’ll sl*t her out after.”

As always, Davis deleted his tweet. But not before some fans let him know how they felt about his actions.

“Tables always turn. He joked about Devin Haney being an email champion. Now look at him. He’s mad because a fan called him out on it,” said one.

Another added: “Tank has a hundred million in the bank, but he’s out here trolling people.”

Struggle

Others reminded Davis he had recently converted to being a Muslim, taking the name Abdul Wahid. Days after the ceremony, Davis had admitted it was still a struggle, and it clearly is.

“Why people don’t understand you grow every day. Like it’s impossible to change nowadays.”

Whatever the case may be and the mindset of Davis, he didn’t adhere himself to anyone with those remarks. Not long ago, he walked out of prison and was urged to turn the public’s perception around.

Since being released, Davis has not confirmed his next fight after Haymon took his Premier Boxing Champions stable to Prime Video.

The conditions of his release have not allowed him to prepare thoroughly.

Dates in March have been secured in Nevada. However, Davis could fight in one of the territories where he’s a big seller before a massive fight in Las Vegas later in the year.

Whether he defends his new title is up for debate.

