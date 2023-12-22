Gervonta Davis blocked from camp for Prime Video debut

Gervonta Davis hoped to top a March date on Prime Video in a debut appearance on the network. However, a judge has blocked the move.

“Tank” is currently serving three years probation after a car accident in which he endangered the lives of others. He served 44 days of a 90-day sentence for his crime.

Davis has to remain on the straight and narrow for the foreseeable future but wanted his boxing career to align with promoter Al Haymon’s move from Showtime to Prime Video.

The lightweight star had promised fans a return in late 2023 when staying: “I’m getting my personal life together. I’ll see you all at the top of the year.”

That was no longer possible after Showtime announced they would offer no further dates in the sport after December 16.

Therefore, Davis had to wait for Haymon to find a new TV home. He’s done that courtesy of a deal with Amazon.

Gervonta Davis hopes to return in March

Dates in March are being bandied around, with WBN understanding that Haymon wanted “Tank” to kick the contract off with a bang.

According to the fighter, that won’t be possible as Judge Althea M. Handy is blocking Davis from training or seeing his family for the holidays.

“The judge will not let go home to spend Christmas with my kids or to start training for camp,” he revealed. “I completed everything that I was supposed to.

“This lady has something against me. I don’t know why.”

That ‘something against me’ could be that she believes Davis had only one concern during legal proceedings – his self-preservation.

She said: “Three words. I am sorry. He was not man enough to do that. He’s shown absolutely no remorse.”

Judge blocks move

Even in jail, Davis gave Handy both barrels, which could have something to do with the new development.

“This judge is crazy,” stated Davis in a call from prison. “They saw I bought a property. I did everything in my power to listen to my lawyers.

“I listened to everyone to a ‘T.’ But she’s mad that I brought a property. That’s why I’m sitting in jail.

“She wanted me to be in an apartment. She wanted me to be in a one-bedroom apartment,” he added. “I couldn’t take that.

“She wanted me to stay in a one-bedroom apartment where I couldn’t have my kids or anything.

“I wanted to shed some light on this situation. She’s taking advantage of me. She’s doing stuff that’s not right to me. I just had to shed light on this situation.”

Davis will need to find a solution to his plight before the middle of January to have any chance of topping an early bill on Prime Video PPV.

