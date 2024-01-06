Conor Benn signs up to VADA testing despite contamination claims

British welterweight Conor Benn has signed up for VADA drug testing before returning to action in Las Vegas on February 3.

Benn has decided to prove a point of being a clean athlete following two adverse findings in October 2022. Since those discrepancies, Benn has not been allowed to fight in his homeland of the UK.

The British Boxing Board of Control blocked a fight with Chris Eubank Jr. on English soil. The move proved to be a dealbreaker for Eubank.

Brighton’s finest stated publicly that he wouldn’t face Benn unless his rival secured a BBBofC license.

Soon after the fight, Benn put out a narrative stating Eubank priced himself out of the battle. WBN understands this isn’t the case, and Eubank’s rejection was merely due to the lack of license.

Whatever people believe, Benn has been forced to fight outside the UK again. The move comes after he made a controversial return in September 2023.

Florida allowed Benn to compete against Rodolfo Orozco under a Texas license. A similar scenario will unfold when Benn returns to the US at The Cosmopolitan next month against the unknown Peter Dobson.

To begin his reputational rejuvenation assault, Benn will be happy that VADA made his sign-up to its program public.

Conor Benn rejoins VADA drug testing

They said: “Vada welcomes Conor Benn and Peter Dobson to our program as they prepare for their February 3, 2024 bout in Las Vegas.”

At the time of his bombshell failures, Benn claimed contamination must have been to blame for VADA flagging the substance clomiphene in two separate tests. Undeterred, Benn will use the system.

However, instead of being given a pat on the back, Benn and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, faced a running theme in the replies.

“What’s the point cos they just ignore it [if they test positive],” said one.

Another added: “What’s the point? Hearn says your results don’t matter anyway, and fights should still go ahead.”

A third stated: “What’s the point if he doesn’t accept the results?”

The Benn vs Dobson build-up will be closely scrutinized due to the confirmation of testing procedures.

Benn will undoubtedly take the first opportunity to post images of himself being tested once VADA inevitably comes knocking.

But whether that’s enough to erase the memory of previous findings the British Board believes remain unexplained is up for debate.

