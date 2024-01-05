Hallucinogenic visions told Deontay Wilder he’s the man – they lied

Deontay Wilder’s career demise is being blamed on a drug with hallucinogenic properties that he began taking after his losses to Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” turned to the South American psychoactive brew ayahuasca in 2022 when Fury stopped him twice in a row. However, it seems that decision has sparked a mellowing in Wilder that cannot be reversed.

Wilder admitted himself that he’s never been more at peace following his decision to turn to the drug. But that ingestion may have taken away his fundamental superpower as a fighter.

Despite his victory over Robert Helenius in 177 seconds, Wilder’s inactivity and desire to tear the division apart have recently been absent.

It took a massive enticement offer to get him to sign for a Saudi Arabian card on December 23. That only happened due to the promise of a battle with Anthony Joshua.

Should Deontay Wilder retire?

Without AJ or a potential Oleksandr Usyk fight over the horizon, Wilder probably would have retired, as he contemplated before his hometown of Tuscaloosa gave him a statue.

After the Fury trilogy, he was content and had made enough money to walk away. Wilder got domesticated even before ayahuasca came along. Therefore, adding more tranquility to an already fulfilled boxer had the opposite effect he’d hoped for.

Speaking about his experiences, Wilder says he was told things that made him believe he was still a heavyweight force.

“I’ve done ayahuasca. I found a lot of peace in my life,” he said during fight week. “I found a lot of happiness in my life.

“I’ve been wearing this smile all week long. I will still wear it, win, lose, or draw. I’m going to wear my smile because I’m blessed and I’m highly favored. I don’t think anything can stop me from that.”

Hallucinogenic visions

In an interview with The Times, he added: “I found happiness while doing ayahuasca. It’s a beautiful thing.

“A lot of people are a little nervous about what they’ll see, but you’ll leave with everything you need.

“I could feel the moon’s energy smiling at me, but most of my experiences came from strangers.

“One woman saw me in their dream and said I was on a white horse carrying her in.

“Another said: ‘I don’t know you, but my mother told me I need to find the strongest man in the land, and it was you.’

“All the stuff those people said to me confirmed what I already knew: that I’m a true leader of men. I’m looking to go back there every year.”

Joseph Parker dismantled him over twelve rounds. The bout wasn’t remotely close. So, whatever was envisioned by the knockout artist never manifested itself.

That kind of thing should be shelved until your career is over. However, if you read between the lines, Wilder’s career was probably over after the Fury losses.

If the former WBC heavyweight champion does return in 2024, activity is critical. Three fights would be needed, starting with a confidence booster initially.

The best plan of action would be an also-ran contender outside the top fifteen. Wilder should follow that up with a Parker rematch.

If he can avenge that loss, a clash with Joshua or Usyk would be in play before he walks away, approaching his forties.

Phil Jay is an experienced boxing news writer and has been the Editor of World Boxing News since 2010.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.