New WBC heavyweight title on the line for Fury vs Ngannou fight

The World Boxing Council has announced a new WBC heavyweight title, which will be on the line for the first time at Fury vs Ngannou.

As Tyson Fury’s full WBC championship is not up for grabs due to Francis Ngannou making his pro debut, President Mauricio Sulaiman commissioned a unique Middle Eastern showpiece title.

The winner of Saturday night’s clash between boxing and MMA will take the strap home. Whether they will ever defend it is another story.

World Boxing News received the following information about the stunning belt.

New WBC heavyweight title

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury and MMA sensation Francis Ngannou kick off this year’s Riyadh season on October 28th. It’s a landmark event for combat sports enthusiasts worldwide and the much-anticipated “Battle of the Baddest.”

The combatants will be rewarded with a unique and commemorative prize. The World Boxing Council [WBC] “Riyadh Champion” belt will find a new home in addition to heavyweight supremacy.

The WBC exclusively created the custom-designed belt for this contest. It signifies the growing connection between Riyadh and the world of combat sports. The belt also represents the city’s emerging prominence as a global sports and entertainment hub.

The belt boasts a stunning design that seamlessly blends the iconography of boxing and MMA. A dark green backdrop, signifying the national identity of Saudi Arabia, envelops the entire belt.

“Riyadh Champion” is boldly emblazoned in elegant gold letters flecked with diamonds. The title symbolizes the richness of spirit that boxing victory can bring.

It highlights the unique nature of this combat sports event with octagon shapes. These are synonymous with MMA and have been intricately placed across its face.

Riyadh champion

Positioned at the heart of the design, the flag of Saudi Arabia pays tribute to the host city and nation, reflecting the warmth and hospitality for which The Kingdom is known.

The Riyadh Season logo is also displayed prominently to celebrate this particular season.

The belt pays tribute to the late Jose Sulaimán, whose dream was to establish boxing in the Middle East by including his image.

The faces of Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou are also shown, together with WBC heavyweight legend and Ngannou’s trainer – Mike Tyson.

Earlier, the President of the WBC, Mauricio Sulaimán, arrived in Riyadh, proudly carrying the belt.

Upon his arrival, he commented: “It is my great honor to be here! It will be memorable.”

The “Battle of the Baddest” promises an intriguing moment in combat sports history, as two champions from different disciplines collide in battle, both with immense punching power.

Furthermore, the “Riyadh Champion” belt holds striking designs and symbolism. It ensures that the victor will be commemorated not only as a champion of their sport but also as a symbol of unity in sports and life.

