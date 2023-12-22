Manny Pacquiao’s ‘open secret love child’ scores KO in seconds

The child born to Manny Pacquiao outside of marriage but who is an open secret, has won for the first time in a professional boxing ring.

Emmanuel Joseph Bacosa Pacquiao, who really cannot be denied by the boxing legend with a name like that, defeated Noel Pangantao via a first-round knockout.

After the triumph, his father was ringside to watch and openly bonded with his ‘love child.’ Eman Bacosa is the second of Pacquiao’s children to follow in his footsteps.

After moving his record to 1-1-0 following a dodgy start when drawing in September, Bacosa was grateful.

Manny Pacquiao’s son, Eman Bacosa, wins via knockout

“Thank you, Lord Jesus, for the victory you gave me last night. Thank you to the people and my family who supported me in my fight last night.

“I am so Blessed. God is good all the time, and all the time, God is good.”

Manny Pacquiao married Jinkee Jamora on May 10, 1999. Together, they have five children.

Emmanuel Jr., known as Jimuel, is the other boxer in the family. There are also Michael Stephen, Mary Divine Grace, known as Princess, Queen Elizabeth, known as Queenie, and Israel.

Bacosa was born in 2004, five years into Pacquiao’s marriage to Jinkee and at the height of his power and fame.

Brother Jimuel has had a handful of amateur bouts, but Bacosa is the first to turn pro and has the backing of his father.

Pacquiao family in boxing

It’s early days for Bacosa. However, the manner of his knockout in 32 seconds shows he has the Pacquiao trademark strength in abundance.

His next fight is slated to take place in February or March. It could happen on the undercard of Pacquiao’s exhibition clash with Buakaw.

Pacquiao signed to face the Muay Thai legend last summer. An official date is expected to be announced in the New Year.

Despite the exhibitions, Pacquiao continues to be linked to a full return to professional boxing despite recently turning 45.

Amir Khan called him out last month. Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather remains active on the non-pro circuit and returns in February to face John Gotti III.

Who knows whether Pacquiao will be next on his hit list for the second helping of the most lucrative boxing event ever staged.

Bacosa could feature on any future cards as he continues his journey into the sport that made his dad a multi-millionaire and a household name worldwide.

