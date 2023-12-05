Manny Pacquiao fight opens up as legend wins Muay Thai farewell

Manny Pacquiao may finally have a fight lined up after Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek scored victory in his final contest in the code.

Buakaw defeated Nayanesh Ayman in a rematch on Saturday in the Rajadamnern World Series event in Bangkok.

Fighting under kickboxing rules, Buakaw won the three-round contest via unanimous decision at Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium.

In their first meeting, Buakaw knocked out the Congo-born Spaniard in the first round five years ago. He put Ayman on the floor again this time but couldn’t finish the battle early.

The 41-year-old announced in the post-fight interview that he would now leave Martial Arts for challenges elsewhere.

Manny Pacquiao vs Buakaw

Having already announced the Pacquiao fight last summer at a press conference, it’s believed the event will be next dependent on a couple of points.

According to former promoter Bob Arum, Manny Pacquiao is considering a return to professional boxing. Therefore, any fight that is not under exhibition rules will take precedence.

Buakaw could be forced to wait if Arum’s plan to pit Pacquiao against a former undisputed champion comes to fruition.

“A guy I’d like to get for [Josh] Taylor is Pacquiao,” Arum told Pro Box TV. “I think that’d be a good fight.

“Maybe they could do it at a catchweight or maybe at 147. I think that’s a fight that Pacquiao would be interested in.

“He spends an awful lot of money. He spent [a lot of money running] for office President [of the Philippines]. But he wouldn’t take anybody’s contributions, which is the normal thing to do.

“He’s a very wealthy guy, Pacquiao, but Manny wants to continue his career for at least another year or two. [Money is] the reason why they all come back.

“At a catchweight, or maybe even welter, because I think Taylor is having trouble fighting at 140, so we [can] do a catchweight or full 147,” added Arum.

Options

There is massive excitement in Asia surrounding Pacquiao vs Buakaw, with around $25 million guaranteed for the event. However, Pacquiao vs Taylor would be more lucrative in the European market.

Pacquiao will have to decide on which route he takes. While the “Pac-Man” also has the option of heading to Saudi Arabia for a clash with old sparring partner Amir Khan.

There’s money to be made for Pacquiao, who turns 45 later this month.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.