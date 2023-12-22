‘Cruiserweight’ Deontay Wilder goes for KO, out-weighed by 32lbs

Deontay Wilder scaled a slight 213 pounds, the second lowest of his career, ahead of the former heavyweight champion’s return.

“The Bronze Bomber” faces Joseph Parker on ‘Day of Reckoning’ in Saudi Arabia this Saturday night. Wilder had kept his weight down to score another early finish.

Against Robert Helenius in his last outing, Wilder weighed just a pound heavier. The result was a 177-second knockout of the big Finn.

Deontay Wilder looks like a cruiserweight

Wilder will again aim to put any overtime out of the window as he goes up against an ex-WBO titleholder and unified title challenger.

On fight night, Parker will outweigh Wilder by 32 pounds. The New Zealander weighed 245 for his 37th professional bout.

Comments on Wilder’s physique were that he looked more like a cruiserweight than the hardest-hitting heavyweight puncher in the business.

Rival Anthony Joshua kept his weight for his co-feature clash with Otto Wallin. After losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk, AJ put on fifteen pounds for his return.

However, he’s since trimmed that down to ten and came in 251 for his third Saudi clash. Wallin scaled just over 238.

If Joshua loses, his career could be over. A win could then lead the Briton to a two-fight deal against Wilder.

Day of Reckoning Pay-Per-View information

On Saturday, 23 December, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point. Day of Reckoning is available in the US and Canada for $39.99 on DAZN and ESPN+.

Fans can also purchase on WeBook. In the UK, fans can buy for £19.99. The Rest of the World can order the event for $21.99.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

Riyadh Season: Day of Reckoning

Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin; Heavyweight

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker; Heavyweight

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur: For Bivol’s WBA light heavyweight title

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller; Heavyweight

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro; Cruiserweight

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark de Mori: Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel: For Kabayel’s European heavyweight title

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa; Heavyweight

