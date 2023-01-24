Opponent named for heavyweight Otto Wallin this Friday night

Top heavyweight contender Otto Wallin will return to action for his first fight of 2023, as he takes on Mexico’s Helaman Olguin in an eight-round fight this Friday, January 27 from Castleton Banquet & Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire.

Wallin, who is promoted by Salita Promotions and who owns the WBO No. 3 and WBC No. 9 rankings, will look to stay sharp as he seeks a marquee matchup this year.

“I feel great heading into this fight,” said Wallin. “My training has been going great and I’ve done a lot of good sparring leading up to this fight.

“I’m excited to be fighting in New Hampshire and can’t wait to step into the ring. I can’t overlook Olguin, who is a good fighter, but I don’t think he’s on my level. I know that I can compete and win against any heavyweight in the world, and I’ll make sure that I show why on Friday night.”

“Otto trains his tail off twice a day, six days a week, virtually year-round,” said Zach Levin, Wallin’s manager.

“He cannot wait to prove himself against the very best in the world. While he waits for that opportunity to present itself, he is preparing for Olguin like the consummate professional that he is. He is grinding and not looking past Olguin. On January 27, Otto’s world class skills will be on full display and the fans in attendance will know they have been treated to something different.”

Wallin (24-1, 14 KOs) added two wins to his ledger in 2022, following up a unanimous decision in February over Kamil Sokolowski with a dominant decision over the always tough Rydell Booker in May.

Since then Wallin has stayed ready in the gym, and after moving on from negotiations to face former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, will step back into the ring looking to show again why he’s a top 10 heavyweight in the world.

“Otto Wallin is the most avoided and feared fighter in the heavyweight division,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions.

“He is staying active, sharp and improving with every fight. Fights like this show how much of a committed fighter Otto really is. Instead of waiting around for a big fight, he is honing his craft. We are looking forward to an impressive performance and a big 2023 ahead.”