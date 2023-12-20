Day of Reckoning running order for Dec 23

The Day of Reckoning running order is set for December 23 as final broadcast deals are completed for the Saudi Arabia extravaganza.

Anthony Joshua tops the bill with the final bout of the evening, as expected. Rival Deontay Wilder has to be content with the penultimate fight of the night.

Joshua battles Otto Wallin in a dangerous match-up. Meanwhile, Wilder is a massive favorite to overcome Joseph Parker.

Day of Reckoning Running Order

Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin

ESPN+ PPV (non-exclusive)

*Separate Purchase

Co-Feature

Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker

Daniel Dubois vs. Jarrell Miller

Dmitry Bivol vs. Lyndon Arthur

WBA Light Heavyweight

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Agit Kabayel

Jai Opetaia vs. Ellis Zorro

Filip Hrgovic vs. Mark De Mori

Frank Sanchez vs. Junior Fa

ESPN+

The list is per ESPN and Top Rank, who, together with DAZN, will bring “Day of Reckoning” in a late addition.

ESPN will be allowed to show the broadcast alongside DAZN and TNT Sports [UK only] on both sides of the Atlantic.

As ESPN repeated, the double main event featuring heavyweights Anthony Joshua vs. Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder vs. Joseph Parker is bolstered by ESPN+ PPV.

The event is available for purchase on ESPN+ PPV in the United States and DAZN PPV. “Day of Reckoning” will occur on Saturday, December 23, at 11 a.m. ET from the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

ESPN+ subscribers can purchase the $39.99 PPV here. A separate streaming subscription is required. New subscribers can sign up for ESPN+ here. ESPN+ is available for mobile and connected TV devices on ESPN.com and the ESPN App.

“Day of Reckoning” is the third boxing event on ESPN+ from the ESPN and DAZN collaboration following the X Series PPV event in Oct. and Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz in August.

Day of Reckoning Pay-Per-View information

On Saturday, December 23, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point. Day of Reckoning is available in the US and Canada for $39.99 on DAZN and ESPN+.

Fans can also purchase on WeBook. In the UK, fans can buy for £19.99. The Rest of the World can order the event for $21.99.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

