DAZN in 2018: Pay Per View is DEAD! – 2022: Canelo on DAZN PPV!

February 10th, 2022

Well, it’s the news every boxing fan never thought they’d hear when signing up to the streaming service. DAZN Pay Per View is coming to the network.

In 2018, DAZN announced their arrival in boxing with an ambitious plan. To snag some of the world’s top boxers. the most well-known promoters, and launch a dedicated boxing channel that was affordable and without extra charges.

They even lead a massive social media campaign with the promotional tagline ‘Pay Per View is Dead!’

Since then, DAZN has doubled the price of their initial $9.99 United States scheme. They more than tripled the UK deal to customers [initially £2.99] and now need a paid platform to secure the biggest star in the world – Canelo Alvarez.

A mega-money deal is on the table for Canelo to return to the streamers for his Cinco de Mayo offering in Las Vegas. As WBN first reported immediately after his win over Caleb Plant, Gennadiy Golovkin is part of that deal.

The pair will agree on a trilogy should Canelo sign on the dotted line with DAZN and have his choice from their extensive roster.

Jermall Charlo, Dmitry Bivol, and others are also in the frame for 2022 fights on Canelo’s usual dates.

The job for Canelo, the WBN Fighter of the Year for 2021, is to choose his preferred two for this year’s run. That’s provided he does sign with DAZN once again.

After losing Canelo vs. Caleb Plant to Showtime, DAZN seems to be hell-bent on snaring the Mexican superstar again, no matter the cost to the consumer.

PAY PER VIEW FUTURE

It may not be long before other significant names on the DAZN team get pushed towards extra charges too. Anthony Joshua, especially in the UK market, would spring to mind first.

Canelo does have other options, though. Showtime Pay Per View is back with a huge offer for May 7th. Junior Makabu would be at the top of their list at cruiserweight.

However, this does mean dealing with Don King and could remain a sticking point.

As for ESPN potentially bidding for the rights, that option will stay a long shot for now. However, there is interest in Canelo facing Artur Beterbiev and Joe Smith Jr.

Whatever happens for 2022, Canelo will be involved in two huge events in May and September. And both could potentially land in Las Vegas this time around.

The pound-for-pound king’s star has never been brighter in the sport; such is his pulling power in the ring. Right now, the Canelo bugging war is leading to broken promises and big business that will ensure fans are kept entertained for another calendar year.

Cost to the average boxing supporter once again becomes a non-issue.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

