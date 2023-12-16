Face spitting row mars WBA Convention, battery charges filed

Former world champion Bernard Hopkins jumped to the rescue after a boxing promoter was spat on at the WBA Convention.

Hopkins intervened and policed the incident as Sampson Lewkowicz was shocked by a lump of phlegm being blasted at his face.

The boxing legend was angry and could be heard shouting, “Where did the punk a** Elvis go? He’s spitting on Sampson’s face. And I told him, ‘You don’t do that here.’

Hopkins then faced Grant and told him: “You come to the Conventions, and you disrespect him. They got the cameras, right?

He then asked a woman defending the act. “So, you’re telling me spitting on his face was right?”

“B-Hop” offered a one-on-one straightener with Grant Phillips in the toilets.

In the aftermath, Sampson released a statement exonerating Michael Zerafa of wrongdoing. Grant Phillips is the Australian’s manager.

WBA Convention spitting incident

“Regarding an incident on Wednesday, December 13, 2023, at the WBA Convention in Orlando that is virally making the rounds on social media, promoter Sampson Lewkowicz wishes to clarify that Australian WBA number one middleweight Michael Zerafa was in no way involved in the violent altercation captured on video.

“After a disagreement over mandatory bouts and interim titles at the convention, Lewkowicz was attacked and humiliatingly spit on by the son of Zerafa’s manager, CEO, and Founder of Grant Gloves, Elvis Grant Phillips.

“However, recent news reports could be interpreted as linking Zerafa to the ensuing melee. Lewkowicz wants it known that the fighter was not involved in the attack.

“Zerafa and his fiancée have since contacted Lewkowicz to offer their concerns for the 72-year-old veteran promoter’s wellbeing.

“Lewkowicz has filed battery charges with the Orange County Sherriff’s Office over the cowardly attack.”

Matchmaker Ron Katz revealed his disgust at what occurred.

“Disgraceful what the son of Grant Phillips did to my friend Sampson. He’s among the most honorable people I’ve encountered in my 40+ years in this business.

“I hope his father severely disciplines him, and he should not be let near any conventions in the future.”

