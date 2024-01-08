Bernard Hopkins shoves Bill Haney, offers infamous ‘bathroom talk’

Bernard Hopkins is part of another video offering a ‘bathroom talk’ before shoving Devin Haney’s father, Bill, at ringside on Saturday night.

Hopkins was filmed going head-to-head with Haney Sr. as the pair went over Ryan Garcia’s decision to avoid world champion Devin.

As with an incident at the WBA Convention late last year involving a spitting incident and promoter Sampson Lewkowicz, Hopkins wanted to speak with Haney in the toilets.

That usually means Hopkins has something to say away from the cameras. It is typically a position nobody wants to be in, let alone Bill Haney.

When Haney didn’t play ball and kept mouthing off, Hopkins pushed Haney to one side with a shoulder charge. The whole debacle is now circulating on social media.

Bernard Hopkins and Bill Haney clash

In a clip captured by FightHub TV, Hopkins can be heard saying, “Let’s go to the bathroom. I want to talk to you in the bathroom. Seriously.”

‼️The moment before chaos erupted as Bernard Hopkins told Bill Haney, “Let’s go to the bathroom, I gotta talk to you in the bathroom!” Full clip here: https://t.co/Je7wOFdKVe#boxing #OrtizLawson pic.twitter.com/pA537Nzn9b — Fight Hub TV (@FightHubTV) January 7, 2024

In addition, those words were the same ones uttered to Elvis and Elliot Grant after the latter was accused of hocking a loogie in Lewkowicz’s face.

Haney asked, “Why don’t we talk right here?” – obviously wanted to stay where the cameras could see.

He added: “You talk when you made at. You talk and you got to respect that. Then you talk where you want to talk.”

One fan who shared the video jokingly sent a warning by stating: “Do not ever go to the bathroom alone with an ex-convict named Bernard [Hopkins] – ever!”

After the heated exchanges began, Haney was seen goading Hopkins as he walked past. He said: “You go my way, you go my way. Devin Haney is the best fighter in the world.”

At the time, Hopkins didn’t bite. But he was clearly irked at Haney getting in his space. A few seconds later, the former world champion leaned in to ease Haney out of the way.

Therefore, security had to step in as Haney tried to ask Hopkins what he was doing. Both were eventually ushered away from each other.

Haney vs Garcia

Haney was then filmed later ranting about Ryan Garcia over changing his mind about the Devin Haney fight.

A few hours earlier, Garcia stated: “I’ve notified my team I’m going a different route. I intend to fight [WBA champion] Rolando Romero.

“I pray my team backs me on this decision. Oscar, k this fight happen. That’s the move. A bigger fight and bigger business.

“After what happens to Rollies, the Haney fight will be there and even bigger. Everyone is critiquing now. They will end up seeing it was a better move.

“Plus, he can go fight Richardson Hitchens. Do your 30k PPV buys. I don’t need you, Dev, you need me.

“This is how you deal with people not on your level in every way.”

Garcia vs Romero is unlikely to happen for a world title after Ismael Barroso won the interim WBA super lightweight title.

Furthermore, Barroso is expected to be named mandatory for Romero. However, an exception could be granted if Barroso accepts money to step aside for the winner.

Follow WBN: Facebook, Insta, Threads.