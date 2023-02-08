Sampson Boxing sign Christian Barreda and Omar Salcido Gamez

Sampson Lewkowicz (Sampson Boxing) and Paco Damian (Paco Presents) proudly announce the signing of a pair of undefeated 23-year-old Mexican teammates from Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, featherweight Christian Olivo Barreda and lightweight Omar “Super” Salcido Gamez, to multi-year, co-promotional contracts.

Trained and managed by Alfredo Leon Lopez, Olivo and Salcido had decorated amateur careers, and both are now confident this move will secure opportunities and big fights in the US with PBC and Showtime.

Olivo (20-0-1, 7 KOs) won the WBC Youth Silver Featherweight Championship by besting then-undefeated (12-0) Adrian Montoya in January 2021. In February 2021, Salcido (16-0, 11 KOs) took out then undefeated Jesus Acosta Ayala (15-0-1) by wide unanimous decision.

Both fighters say the new promotional move bodes well for their boxing fortunes moving forward.

“I am proud to sign with my promoters, who have a long history of providing their fighters with good opportunities,” said Olivo. “I can’t wait to show my skills on a big stage. Thank you to my manager and trainer Alfredo Leon Lopez for all his hard work to make this happen. I will be world champion one day soon.”

“I will be world champion one day,” added Salcido. “I’m so happy to sign with Sampson and Paco and I’m going to fight my heart out to make them proud and become another champion from Mexico.”

“Sampson and Paco are known for their support of Mexican boxers and for helping so many of them become champions,” said Alfredo Leon Lopez. “I’m very happy we could reach a deal for these two young boxers’ futures. I look forward to working with them to achieve greatness.”

A long-time business associate of Lewkowicz and a staple of Mexican boxing, Paco Damian says both of these young fighters will make a big splash in their US debuts.

“These are two young, hungry fighters who want to change their lives for themselves and their families,” said Damian. “Sampson and I will be working to find their US television debuts and begin the climb to the top of their divisions.”

“I want to thank Alfredo Leon Lopez for his hard work to make this deal happen,” said Lewkowicz. Known for his ability to spot unknown talent, Lewkowicz has been flooding the sport with new faces for many years. “These two proud Mexican fighters will continue the proud tradition of fighters from their country and I’m happy to be part of their teams. We will be announcing their US debuts very soon.”