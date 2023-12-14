Day of Reckoning promo will scare you into buying the PPV

The Day of Reckoning promo dropped this week as the heavyweight night of action from Saudi Arabia draws ever nearer.

There are nine days to go until Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua share a bill unfathomably without fighting each other.

In the 100-second video, Joshua takes center stage in two scenes. Meanwhile, Otto Wallin, Joseph Parker, Deontay Wilder, Filip Hrgovic, and Dmitry Bivol also appear.

Promoter Eddie Hearn briefly has an on-screen cameo alongside AJ. All six are heavily made up to resemble Zombies in an apocalyptic scenario.

The clip does seem more suitable for Halloween rather than Christmas. However, the promo makes a sufficient enough dent to generate more interest.

Day of Reckoning promo

The Day of Reckoning is here 🥊

After watching it, you end the viewing thinking that Riyadh Season is going all out and putting their money where their mouth is. That’s refreshing, as the top division is usually a taker rather than a giver.

It promises to be a massive night of boxing with the hope of a long-winded Wilder vs Joshua non-title clash in the spring, provided they both win.

The main event sees former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua co-feature against Otto Wallin in the co-main event as the pair close in on challenging for world title honors.

In the other co-main event, former world champions Joseph Parker and the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Deontay Wilder collide.

Recent world title challenger Daniel Dubois will bid to put his name back up in lights when he enters into a battle of the giants against Big Baby Jarrell Miller.

While IBF number one contender Filip Hrgovic is fighting no-hoper Mark De Mori in a one-sided heavyweight pounding.

WBA light heavyweight ruler and Canelo conqueror Dmitry Bivol will make his eleventh defense of his title against Lyndon Arthur.

Meanwhile, ex-IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia, who gave up his title in favor of a double payday in the Middle East, will take on British cruiserweight Ellis Zorro.

Finally, heavyweight wrecking ball Arslanbek Makhmudov will face the European champion Agit Kabayel.

Rounding out the show, top heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez will close in on a world title shot if he can overcome Junior Fa in Riyadh.

Judging by the promo, there will be no expense spared on the night, with the Pay Per View at a reasonable price for the kind of entertainment on offer.

Day of Reckoning Pay-Per-View information

On Saturday, 23 December, fight fans will witness an explosive night of action at an affordable price point. Day of Reckoning is available in the US and Canada for $39.99.

In the UK, fans can buy for £19.99. The Rest of the World can order the event for $21.99.

Day of Reckoning promises to be an action-filled night of entertainment as part of Riyadh Season. In a UK broadcast first, both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office will broadcast simultaneously for fans to watch in the UK and Ireland.

Furthermore, customers in the Republic of Ireland can purchase via the DAZN app or TNT Sports Box Office via Sky for €29.99 or €34.99 [on the day].

