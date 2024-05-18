Devin Haney responds to Ryan Garcia’s B-sample confession

Devin Haney responded to Ryan Garcia’s admission that a B-sample set for opening on May 22 will return positive.

Garcia confessed that his B-sample would mimic the A-sample as he arrived in Saudi Arabia. He later stated that he plans to continue boxing outside the usual jurisdictions even if handed a significant suspension.

“I’m doing perfect, like I’m happy,” Garcia told DAZN. “Justice will prevail, so I’m not worried about nothing.

“After May 22nd, there should be a result for obviously the B-sample, but I don’t believe it will come out clean. If they found it in the A, why wouldn’t they find it in the B?

“I think it’s all bull****, as we know it is. I mean, nobody takes steroids the day before the fight and the day after the fight. You would have to actually be dumb, so justice will prevail.”

Speaking to Boxing Social later, Garcia added: “I don’t care if they ban me for my whole life because I’m going to just create my own league and do my own fights. I’m not going to walk away from boxing. I’m going to walk away from this boxing, create my own league, and fight on my own s**t.”

The Golden Boy star was speaking after two of his drug tests, taken on April 19 and 20, came back positive for ostarine. Haney subsequently wants the unanimous decision result in favor of Garcia from their New York bout overturned.

Haney, who sent a lengthy appeal to the New York State Athletic Commission through his lawyer, wasn’t surprised by Garcia’s comments.

“He never cared if he got caught from the beginning,” said the WBC super lightweight titleholder.

The whole situation will come to a head in the coming days, with Haney expecting the restoration of his undefeated record, whether through a no-contest or his request for a result reversal. Despite the latter being an unlikely scenario, Garcia’s reputation will need considerable resuscitation once he can finally resume his career.

