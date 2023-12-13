Jaime Munguia aims to knock John Ryder out on Jan 27

The undefeated, former World Champion Jaime Munguia (42-0, 33 KOs) hosted a media day in Los Angeles ahead of his 12-round super middleweight clash against former Interim World Champion John “The Gorilla” Ryder (32-6, 18 KOs) of the UK.

The explosive fight night, which is presented in association with Zanfer Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, will take place at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, January 27.

Munguia vs Ryder will broadcast worldwide on DAZN.

Here is what today’s participants had to say:

JAIME MUNGUÍA, FORMER WORLD CHAMPION:

“I am thankful to Golden Boy and to Zanfer for this opportunity. Ryder is a great opponent. I know that this fight will open many doors.”

“I am not desperate for a knockout of John Ryder. I feel like I have the capabilities. I am fully prepared and trained to knock him out. If it happens, it will happen naturally.”

FREDDIE ROACH, TRAINER TO JAIME MUNGUÍA:

“Jaime Munguía is a really good puncher. He trains really hard every day. He’s ready to go 12-rounds any day of the week.”

FERNANDO BELTRAN, CEO OF ZANFER BOXING:

“It’s been a ride with Jaime Munguía and I am really proud of him. He’s a very loyal kid, and very hard-working. It’s been a pleasure to work with him, and to be involved in his career has been a privilege.”

OSCAR DE LA HOYA, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF GOLDEN BOY:

“The future starts today. Jaime has a tough challenge ahead of him, and with the addition of Freddie Roach in his corner we hope that he can do the job that Canelo couldn’t. We are very proud of Jaime Munguía and we expect a great 2024 for him.”

Munguía vs. Ryder is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with Matchroom Boxing. The event will be available worldwide to all subscribers on DAZN, both live and on demand.