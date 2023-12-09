Ohara Davies added to Ortiz vs Lawson undercard

Ohara Davies will fight in Las Vegas next month after Golden Boy added his belated debut for the company to its January 6 show.

With less than a month away from the highly anticipated return of undefeated knockout sensation Vergil Ortiz, Jr, Davies will bolster the undercard.

On top billing, Ortiz (19-0, 19 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas, will participate in a twelve-round super welterweight fight against Accra, Ghana’s Fredrick “General Okunka” Lawson (30-3, 22 KOs).

Golden Boy has since finalized the card by adding Davies vs Ismael Barroso.

Ohara Davis vs Ismael Barroso

As the co-main event, the UK’s “Two Tanks” Davies (25-2, 18 KOs) will fight against El Tigre, Venezuela’s Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs).

The fight, rescheduled from the original December 2 fight date, is a twelve-round match for the WBA Super Lightweight Interim World Championship and is presented in association with TGB Promotions.

Making a splash as a newly-signed Golden Boy fighter, El Monte’s Arnold Barbosa Jr. (28-0, 10 KOs) will participate in a 10-round super lightweight clash.

Also on the DAZN undercard, Ukraine’s Sergiy Derevyanchenko (14-5, 10 KOs) will participate in a 10-round fight. Opponents for both will be announced in the coming weeks.

On the Golden Boy Boxing Prelims: Ortiz vs. Lawson card streamed live on YouTube and Facebook Watch, undefeated NABF Welterweight title holder Raul “El Cugar” Curiel (13-0, 11 KOs) will participate in a 10-round fight against Elias Diaz (12-1, 7 KOs) of National City, California.

In an eight-round cruiserweight fight, Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KOs) will return to fight after a vicious fifth-round knockout victory last October 2023. He will face Tacoma, Washington’s Marquise Weston (15-2-1, 8 KOs).

Also in the prelims, Santa Ana’s Johnny “Sugar Cane” Cañas (2-0, 1 KO) will participate in a four-round super lightweight fight.

Opening the fight night and making their professional debut, Emiliano Gandara of Dallas, Texas, will participate in a four-round super welterweight fight. Opponents for both will be announced soon.

Ortiz vs Lawson tickets

Tickets for Ortiz Jr. vs. Lawson are on sale and are priced at $200, $150, $100 and $50 plus applicable fees.

A limited number of Golden Boy VIP Experience tickets will also be available, with exclusive merchandise and fight night upgrades included.

Standard and VIP tickets can be purchased at AXS.com or GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

The event is scheduled at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on January 6, 2024. It will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN.