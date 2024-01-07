Ohara Davies bombs on Golden Boy debut, wiped out in one

Ohara Davies bombed on his Golden Boy debut as the aged Ismael Barroso in Las Vegas wiped out the outspoken Briton.

“Two Tanks” came into the contest having earned a deal with Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins. However, the pair of legends may not have seen much tape of Davies, who has largely failed to impress the UK audiences.

Losses against Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall looked good on paper for Davies, who must have caught the eye of Golden Boy due to his lofty WBA ranking.

Ohara Davies knocked out by Ismael Barroso

On the verge of a lucrative fight with Rolly Romero later this year for the WBA title, it wasn’t to be for the Londoner. Barros hurt him with the first punch he landed.

Barroso, acting as the co-main event to the return of Vergil Ortiz, proved he still has much. He jumped on Davies to score a first-round TKO within two minutes of the contest. He took home the interim WBA super lightweight championship and could soon be elevated to full ruler.

Discussing his victory, which could also set up a rematch with Romero, the Venezuelan said: “When I started boxing, they told me I have a lot of power. With God on my side, I have that power.

“When I threw the first punch, I knew I had hurt him. I knew that I had him. The public has been calling for the fight with Romero. I want to say I’m right here!”

Rolly Romero

Romero scored a controversial stoppage of Barroso at The Cosmopolitan last May. The WBA will order the pair to run it back in the coming days.

After suffering his third loss and second via knockout, Davies was consoled by the man who should have faced next.

“The last person I expected to show me support after tonight with positive words, but it happened,” Davis stated about meeting Romero in the aftermath.

“I’ll be back. I have to take some time off and fix some errors where I went wrong.”

Also on the bill, Arnold Barbosa Jr. defeated Xolisani Ndongeni via eighth-round stoppage. At the same time, undefeated NABF Welterweight title holder Raul Curiel beat Elias Diaz by the same route.

Emiliano Gandara won his debut against Timvonte Carson by ending the contest in the second session.

Vergil Ortiz topped the bill with a first-round knockout on his comeback at 154.

The Golden Boy event was presented in association with TGB Promotions.

